Read full article on original website
Related
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
My baby ended up with a skull fracture as I changed her nappy – don’t make my mistake
A MUM is warning other parents after her baby ended up with a fractured skull while changing her nappy. The anonymous mum said she was “in shock” after the horrific event, with scans showing a huge split in the baby’s head. She shared her story with TinyHeartsEducation...
TODAY.com
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'
When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
survivornet.com
Toddler with ‘Apple-Sized Tumor’ Left Paralyzed After Being Misdiagnosed 15 Times As ‘Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Toddler Ollie Knowles is about to ring the bell after finally finishing cancer treatment from neuroblastoma. The aggressive cancer, which had spread to his spine by the time it was found, was tragically misdiagnosed for months over the course of 15 trips to the doctor. They dismissed his pain and discomfort as constipation each and every time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This year's One Read title travels through the mind's backyard with its teen characters
Editor's note: Each Sunday in September, Ida Fogle of Daniel Boone Regional Library will explore a different aspect of this year's One Read title, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh. Columns may include mild spoilers. It’s easy for adults to forget how difficult life can be for teens. ...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
legalreader.com
5 Common Reasons Why Parents Lose Custody of Their Child
Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order. Most people think that when the court issues a child custody order, the custodial arrangement will stay the same and that nothing will affect it. However, some frequent reasons and scenarios lead to a change in a custody order. The most common causes include:
Is It Safe To Sit In A Sauna While Pregnant?
While pregnant, hopping into a sauna might sound like a good way to unwind and provide some relief for your discomfort. But it might not be the safest remedy.
90 Day Fiance’s Elizabeth Castravet Gets Candid About Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘I Feel Like This Pregnancy Is More Difficult’
Almost time! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet can’t wait to meet their second child — and their baby boy’s due date is fast approaching. “I have about five weeks left. I am so exhausted,” the 27-year-old actress exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I feel like this pregnancy is more difficult. I don't know […]
Couple Showing 'No Interest' in Their Grandkids Slammed by Internet
Children with a high level of grandparent involvement in their lives had fewer emotional and behavioral problems, a University of Oxford study says.
psychologytoday.com
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
News-Medical.net
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Being pregnant is tough enough, but with the added pressure of work, a shaky economy and the risks of Covid-19, it can seem overwhelming. But if it's possible, expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
When it comes to feeding infants, support is best
“What really is best and first when it comes to infant feeding: support. Support is best. Whether we are talking about infant feeding or frankly anything else related to postpartum or the fourth trimester, support is critical. The other slogans just fall short.”. Michelle Haggerty is an integrative family physician...
First-aider shows how 'mother’s kiss’ trick could save a child's life
When youngsters are left alone, there's no telling what mischief they might get up to - so there's no harm in being prepared in case things get out of hand. In the event that a little one starts exploring with sticking random objects of their nose, there's a simple method that parents can use to clear the airways, according to paediatric first aid experts CPR Kids.
KIDS・
Comments / 1