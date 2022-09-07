Read full article on original website
Warrick County Indiana Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Vaccine Clinic
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022
As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
Children’s Museum of Evansville to Open New ‘Curious George’ Exhibit September 17th
One of the most famous and beloved characters in the history of children's literature is making his way to Evansville for a new, interactive exhibit at the Children's Museum of Evansville. cMoe to Open "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!" on September 17th. Curious George began his "life" as a series...
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Good Luck Resisting the Puppy Dog Eyes on This Adoptable Indiana Pooch
I feel like a broken record sometimes when it comes to our pet of the week. I find myself saying "this is the cutest pet of the week we've ever had" until the following week when I say the same thing. Well, here I am saying the same thing again because it is very possible that KALUHA is the cutest pet of the week we've had from It Takes a Village.
Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon. Fundraiser. The West...
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Launching Daviess County Days – Free Admission for Residents in Fall 2022
Recently, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced via a Facebook post that they were about to make the museum very accessible for Daviess County residents. Starting September the 7th 2022, The Bluegrass Music Hall and Fame will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID each week.
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village
If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
High Score Saloon and Evansville Raptor Con Hosting Throwback Event on Main Street
If you follow the events in Downtown Evansville, you might've noticed that a popular series missing in 2022. The Downtown Economic Improvement District did not continue the 'Night on Main' themed events. High Score Saloon is hopeful that its new event will become an annual tradition. High Score Gives Back.
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Evansville, IN Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith Considering Run For Mayor’s Office
When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced in July that he would not be running for a fourth term in office, everyone started whispering about who would run for the position. My first thought was Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. He is now the Assistant Chief of Police, and that caused more whispering about why he would even think of leaving that position.
Classic Arcade on Evansville’s Westside is Getting an Expansion Pack For More Fun
If you could tell from our earlier article about High Score: Player Two that they weren't moving, simply expanding, congrats, you have made it to the next level. Also, if you get my expansion pack reference, please tell my son that I'm kind of cool. I have wanted video arcade...
