Henderson, KY

Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd

The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Launching Daviess County Days – Free Admission for Residents in Fall 2022

Recently, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced via a Facebook post that they were about to make the museum very accessible for Daviess County residents. Starting September the 7th 2022, The Bluegrass Music Hall and Fame will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID each week.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village

If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
EVANSVILLE, IN
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area

"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Evansville, IN Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith Considering Run For Mayor’s Office

When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced in July that he would not be running for a fourth term in office, everyone started whispering about who would run for the position. My first thought was Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. He is now the Assistant Chief of Police, and that caused more whispering about why he would even think of leaving that position.
EVANSVILLE, IN
