Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Kumaro Brown carries MASE

Here is this week’s Daily Memphian high school honor roll, spotlighting the top prep performers for the week ending Monday. For corrections, clarifications or to nominate an athlete for consideration, please e-mail jvarlas@dailymemphian.com .

Football



Cordell Bailey, Overton: Bailey carried 22 times for 183 yards and scored on runs of 72 and 20 as the Wolverines upped their record to 2-1 with a 26-14 victory over Brighton in the Region 8-5A opener for each team on Sept. 2.

Jordan Bell, Munford: The junior quarterback is a huge reason the Cougars have started off 3-0 and he was at his efficient best in a 44-0 victory over Douglass. Bell completed 7 of 8 passes for 187 yards and a career-best five touchdowns as Munford took command early.

Bell’s top target was Isaiah Cobbs , who took all three of his receptions into the end zone and finished with 118 yards. Munford is now undefeated after three weeks for the first time since 2017.

Jevore Bledsoe, Central: A 48-30 game might not lend itself to good defensive numbers but Bledsoe had a whale of a game against Dyer County. The senior linebacker recorded 16 tackles (six for lost yardage), forced two fumbles and had a sack as the Warriors (2-1) bounced back from a Week 2 loss to White Station.

The offense was paced by Law Wright , who completed 12 of 23 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Isom had both of the scoring grabs and finished with 126 yards on six receptions.

Kumaro Brown, MASE: The Phoenix picked up an important Region 8-1A victory over Middle College on Sept. 3 and Brown came through with a big effort. The junior gained 143 yards on just six carries and scored three touchdowns while also returning a punt 69 yards as MASE rolled 36-0.

Defensively, the Phoenix held the Bulldogs to just 45 yards. London James had seven tackles and brought a fumble back 69 yards for a score, Lance Taylor recorded 11 tackles, Kristian Miller had two tackles for loss and two sacks and Jaiden Lenore had two TFLs.

Sammy Chapman, Northpoint: Special teams do special things and Chapman got the Trojans off on the right foot against Marshall County (Ky.), returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for a score to set a dominating tone in a 43-7 victory.

Standout junior quarterback Jack Patterson only played one half, but completed all five of his passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans improved to 2-1.

Jamarion Dowell and Skylan Smith, Covington: After an opening loss to Munford, the Chargers have turned in two straight impressive performances. Dowell ran for 120 yards on 10 carries and scored three times (14, 11, 55) in a 44-0 victory over Millington in Region 7-3A. Smith chipped in with 110 on seven and had three touchdowns of his own (3, 54, 10).

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: In his second year as a starter, Gilmore looks to be developing into one of the area’s steadiest signal-callers. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for one as the Patriots routed Byhalia (Miss.), 43-12, to improve to 2-0.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Because of running clocks in the first two games, Glover hadn’t played a whole lot. But he went all the way against White Station and showed his vast potential, completing 12 of 17 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns while running for 68 and another score. The Dragons won, 37-6, extending their regular-season winning streak to 17.

Quinterion Hollins, Fairley: We’re only three weeks in but Hollins may have already locked up the Daily Memphian’s freshman of the year award. He ran for 229 yards on just 11 carries and scored five times (4, 16, 73, 84, 8) and added a sixth touchdown on a 62-yard reception as the Bulldogs (3-0) defeated Manassas, 68-0.

In the previous game against Hillcrest, Hollins ran for 219 yards and six touchdowns.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson needed only nine carries to rack up 125 as the Panthers rebounded nicely from a heavy loss in Hoover, Ala. with a 49-19 victory over Arlington in the Region 8-6A opener for each team. He scored on runs of 3, 1, 53 and 3 yards as Bartlett upped its record to 3-1.

In addition to a solid run game, the Panthers were effective through the air. Braylen Ragland completed 8 of 14 passes for 202 yards and tossed a 65-yard scoring strike to Deshaun Catron .

Mark Joseph, Sheffield: After starring in the secondary in 2021, Joseph is making a big impact on both sides of the ball this year. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns and added 75 rushing as the Knights (2-1) opened Region 8-3A play with a 34-14 win over Hamilton.

Joseph also picked off two passes, taking his total to four in three games after leading the state with 10 last season. Radarious Jackson caught both of the the scoring passes and Artavian Grayer had two of Sheffield’s five sacks.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson spearheaded an outstanding defensive effort for the Owls in their Division 2-AAA opener. He recorded two of his team’s four interceptions and opened the scoring with a 30-yard pick six as MUS rolled past St. Benedict, 49-6.

For the game, the Owls allowed just 105 yards, with 77 of those coming on a late touchdown pass against the reserves. Linebacker Stryker Aitken had MUS’ other two picks.

Wilson Thetford, ECS: Thetford came through with a big performance as the Eagles improved to 2-1 with a 30-16 road win over Tupelo Christian Prep. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns (64, 53) and also scored on a 7-yard run as ECS racked up 411 total yards.

Teammate Xander Carroll added 80 rushing yards on just four carries, bolstered by a 65-yard TD.

Cross country

Brett Barron and Kaleb Smith, CBHS : The Brothers had a strong showing at the City Auto Twilight Classic, which took place on Sept. 3 at Shelby Farms. CBHS was second in the team competition led by Barron, who placed 21st in a time of 16:48.59. Smith was right behind in 22nd (16:48.99).

Brent Lyons, Arlington: Lyons was the top local boys finisher at the Twilight race, taking 10th in a time of 16:23.45, one place in front of Houston’s Hays Adams (16.27.90).

Gracey Owens, Houston: The Mustangs won the girls team competition at the Twilight and Owens led the way. The senior finished in 19:47.90 to claim seventh overall. Junior Zoe Marsh was 16th.

Lauren Rutlin, St. George’s: The senior continued her strong start to the season with a standout performance at the Twilight race. Rutlin was the top local girl, finishing in 18:50.29 to take second overall.

Golf

Hannah Barber, St. Mary’s: The Turkeys came out on top in a match against St. Benedict, Briarcrest and Westminster on Sept. 1, thanks to Barber who earned medalist honors with a 34.

Tylan Graves, Bartlett: Graves shot a low round 40 at Forest Hills on Sept. 1 as the Panthers downed Arlington in a dual match. Bartlett also won the girls contest with Alijah Griffith’s 43 claiming medalist honors.

Harrison Smith, St. George’s: Smith medaled at Galloway on Sept. 1, finishing at 1-under 34 to lead the Gryphons past ECS.

Claire Todd, ECS: Todd recorded a 34 to claim medalist honors at Windyke on Aug. 31 while leading the Eagles past St. Agnes, Hutchison, St. Benedict and St. George’s.

Soccer

Allie Broadway, ECS: The freshman continued her outstanding start to the season on Sept. 1, scoring two goals to lead the Eagles to a 3-2 overtime victory over region rival Harding.

Haney Harris, Hutchison: Another talented ninth-grader, Harris scored two goals and assisted on another as the Sting continued their strong play with a 5-1 victory over University School of Jackson on Aug. 30.

Volleyball

Bailey Hall, Arlington: The Tigers dropped a hard-fought five-setter to DeSoto Central on Sept. 1 but Hall was outstanding, finishing with 32 kills and 19 digs. Two days earlier, she recorded 19 kills as Arlington downed Brighton in four sets. The Cardinals had two strong performances in that one as Addie Kidd (12) and Brie Howard combined for 21 kills.