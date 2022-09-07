Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0; Georgia Tech 0-1 Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 3-9; Western Carolina 4-7 The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Tech will be looking to right the ship.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
theonefeather.com
JV FOOTBALL: Black Knights edge Braves by a two-point conversion
The fans at Ray Kinsland Stadium got their money’s worth on Thursday, Sept. 8 as the Cherokee JV Braves (2-2) took on the visiting Robbinsville JV Black Knights. The teams combined for 516 yards of total offense (Cherokee 271, Robbinsville 245), and the game came down to the Black Knights keeping the Braves out of the end zone on a two-point conversion with 24.3 seconds left to secure a 28-26 victory.
theonefeather.com
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
Sylva Herald
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
bpr.org
‘Where There Are Bees, There Is Honey’ highlights drag in Jackson County
For the second year in a row there will be a Pride parade in downtown Sylva this weekend. Festivities are starting with a viewing party for a documentary that highlights the drag scene in Jackson County. Grace Blizzard is a film student at Western Carolina University. She’s from Atlantic Beach...
Smoky Mountain News
Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood
Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
my40.tv
Mountain State Fair officials review safety measures ahead of 2022 kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mountain State Fair will open its doors on Friday, welcoming festival-goers from across the region to another year. The 84-acre campus will house rides, booths, exhibits and more for 10 days at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. A news conference was held...
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
Thousands gather at Smoky Mountain Air Show despite rain
Saturday was the first day the Smoky Mountain Air Show was open to the public. Rain or shine, the plans fly, and thousands of people came out to the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
country1037fm.com
Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend
Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
biltmorebeacon.com
DuPont Forest Festival features outdoor fun, activities for all ages
Hendersonville — To celebrate National Public Lands Day, Friends of DuPont Forest will host its fifth annual DuPont Forest Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at DuPont State Recreational Forest, Guion Access Area. The DuPont Forest Festival is a free, family friendly event open to the public.
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
wnctimes.com
Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man
McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
