Cullowhee, NC

CBS Sports

Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0; Georgia Tech 0-1 Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 3-9; Western Carolina 4-7 The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Tech will be looking to right the ship.
CULLOWHEE, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
theonefeather.com

JV FOOTBALL: Black Knights edge Braves by a two-point conversion

The fans at Ray Kinsland Stadium got their money’s worth on Thursday, Sept. 8 as the Cherokee JV Braves (2-2) took on the visiting Robbinsville JV Black Knights. The teams combined for 516 yards of total offense (Cherokee 271, Robbinsville 245), and the game came down to the Black Knights keeping the Braves out of the end zone on a two-point conversion with 24.3 seconds left to secure a 28-26 victory.
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

"Disruption" shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
CHEROKEE, NC
Cullowhee, NC
College Sports
City
Cullowhee, NC
Cullowhee, NC
Sports
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real

JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood

Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend

Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
LAKE LURE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

DuPont Forest Festival features outdoor fun, activities for all ages

Hendersonville — To celebrate National Public Lands Day, Friends of DuPont Forest will host its fifth annual DuPont Forest Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at DuPont State Recreational Forest, Guion Access Area. The DuPont Forest Festival is a free, family friendly event open to the public.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC

