AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Sean McVay Has Blunt Comment About Rams Running Back Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers didn't play much of a role in the team's season opener on Thursday night, receiving just 12 snaps on offense. Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McVay said it was hard to get his running backs into a rhythm.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend
Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd. Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.
theScore
CFB Week 2 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
The college football season kicked off with a multi-day rollercoaster. When we finally pulled into the loading zone - exhausted by Purdue's unwillingness to run the ball with a lead and Georgia State's punt protection - we saw a 10-7-1 start to the campaign. If we can repeat similar outcomes every week, we could finish the year at 58% against the spread in a heartbeat.
Texans Host Uvalde High School Football Team for Season Opener vs. Colts
The Texans have also made donations to the school’s memorial fund, and wore helmet stickers reading “Uvalde Strong.”
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
theScore
Ravens rule out Stanley for opener against Jets
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 1 Rankings - Running Backs (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 1.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
theScore
Titans sign Amani Hooker to 3-year extension
The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The deal is worth over $33 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hooker was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and has played in 44 games over his three-year tenure with...
theScore
Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
AthlonSports.com
Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 injury updates and Bills-Rams takeaways
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts...
Ryan Clark Names NFL Team With Best Trio Of Skill Players
During this Friday's edition of Get Up, the crew discussed if the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North again. This led to Ryan Clark raving about the skill players on the Minnesota Vikings. Clark believes the Vikings have the best trio of skill players in the league in...
theScore
Report: Brady expected to retire after 2022 season
The 2022 campaign is expected to be the final of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brady briefly retired following last season but returned to the Buccaneers 40 days later. Since rejoining the team, he's remained mum on how long he plans to continue playing. The veteran told reporters in July that he's taking a "year-to-year" approach.
theScore
McVay takes blame for 'humbling' loss to Bills: 'We weren't ready to go'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is taking the blame for his team's 31-10 home loss in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me. There was a lot of decisions I made that didn't put us in the best position to succeed," McVay said postgame, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
