AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
theScore

CFB Week 2 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'

The college football season kicked off with a multi-day rollercoaster. When we finally pulled into the loading zone - exhausted by Purdue's unwillingness to run the ball with a lead and Georgia State's punt protection - we saw a 10-7-1 start to the campaign. If we can repeat similar outcomes every week, we could finish the year at 58% against the spread in a heartbeat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Ravens rule out Stanley for opener against Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Week 1 Rankings - Running Backs (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 1.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Titans sign Amani Hooker to 3-year extension

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The deal is worth over $33 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hooker was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and has played in 44 games over his three-year tenure with...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 injury updates and Bills-Rams takeaways

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts...
NFL
theScore

Report: Brady expected to retire after 2022 season

The 2022 campaign is expected to be the final of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brady briefly retired following last season but returned to the Buccaneers 40 days later. Since rejoining the team, he's remained mum on how long he plans to continue playing. The veteran told reporters in July that he's taking a "year-to-year" approach.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

McVay takes blame for 'humbling' loss to Bills: 'We weren't ready to go'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is taking the blame for his team's 31-10 home loss in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me. There was a lot of decisions I made that didn't put us in the best position to succeed," McVay said postgame, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA

