Grocery bills skyrocketing? A mystery box of produce could triple your money - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO