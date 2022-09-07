Grocery bills skyrocketing? A mystery box of produce could triple your money - Saving You Money

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months while offering their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in stimulus funding, and without a public hearing or vote lined up their choices for projects. We’re talking about the 45,000 pages of emails we pored through on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Robber climbs in drive-thru window, hits worker with pan, takes money
AKRON, Ohio — A manager of a fast-food restaurant in the Summit Lake neighborhood ended up getting hit with a pan after trying to stop a robber who had climbed in through the drive-thru window. Police say the robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Church’s Texas...
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Mom responds with knife to playground dispute: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A girl, 16, reported an incident at the playground at the Drake apartments Sept. 7 in which she said the mother of a child responded with a knife and said, “I fight my kid’s battles.”. Officers learned that the teen’s 6-year-old sister had been in an altercation with...
Cleveland Clinic returns to open levels of visitation starting Tuesday, masks still required
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced Monday they are returning to open levels of visitation at all of their locations throughout the United States starting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Masks, however, are still required while inside any Cleveland Clinic facility, officials noted. “As we enter a new phase of the...
Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
South Euclid enters into agreement for nine homes to be built on Greenvale Road; city made controversial purchase of the properties in 2006
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The culmination of a 16-year dream for which the city had hoped may be near, and Council President Ruth Gray and Mayor Georgine Welo couldn’t be happier. In was back in 2006, after police answered calls to several Greenvale Road duplexes for nuisance and criminal...
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Mentor adds additional 'eyes' on the road by implementing license plate reading cameras
MENTOR, Ohio — The city of Mentor has put additional eyes on city streets by implementing automatic license plate reading cameras. “We've actually recovered 17 stolen automobiles in Mentor, and I think we've arrested 41 persons with warrants,” Mentor Police Captian Robert Valley said. He said all of...
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
Instead of repairing Sidaway Bridge, amp up law enforcement in that part of the East Side
I was born and raised on Cleveland’s East Side. My grandmother owned a house on East 64th Street directly behind where the old Dan Dee Pretzel & Chips once stood. I remember the Dan Dee area quite well as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. This area was a dump site for trash and very isolated from public view. Bodies have been found there.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
northeastohioparent.com
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
