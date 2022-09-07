Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
KCIM Noon News 09/10/22
We were thrilled to talk to Carroll area film maker Scott Siepker to talk about “Kinnick, The Documentary” which will be showing here in Carroll Theaters starting this Thursday night, September 8th, 2022. Plus Scott will hold...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
1380kcim.com
Kuemper Kix Dance Team Hosting A Canned Food Drive At Friday’s Home Football Game
The Kuemper Kix Dance Team is partnering with the Community of Concern in Carroll to help give back to the community. Individuals are asked to bring any canned food or non-perishable items to the Kuemper vs. Greene County Football game tomorrow (Friday). The dance team will be filling up a truck that will be sent to the Community of Concern in Carroll before kickoff outside the main entrance of the Carroll Stadium. The event is before the game, and some items that will be accepted are cereal, canned soup and vegetables, dish soap, pasta, and more. All times donated will be given back locally to help those in need.
1380kcim.com
Lowell “Butch” Janning
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizebeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Randy Schon as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
1380kcim.com
Maxine LaVonne Smouse
Maxine LaVonne Smouse, age 99, of Coon Rapids, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids with Pastor Bobbi Maltas officiating. Casket bearers will be Maxine’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
1380kcim.com
Past And Present First Responders Are Invited To Sac City This Weekend
The Sac City Hometown Pride Committee is hosting an appreciation event a Monument Square for all current or retired Sac City First Responders. The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided and accessible to the first 250 attendees. All kinds of events are planned, such as recognizing first responders at 11:45 a.m. and much more. Individuals can visit Sac City Hometown Pride on Facebook for more information on the event. A link to the page can be found included with this story on our website.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
KIMT
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Levy Charges Against Sioux City Man Accused Of Multi-State Burglaries
A Storm Lake Police Department investigation helped lead to the arrest of a Sioux City man believed to be responsible for a rash of burglaries reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota over the last year. Last week, law enforcement charged 44-year-old Adam Curtis Nelson with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, both class D felonies. The Buena Vista County charges stem from a Jan. 28 incident in which authorities allege Nelson had broken into the Ace Hardware in Storm Lake and stole nearly $3,000-worth of merchandise. A search warrant served in June at a property associated with Nelson revealed an estimated $14,000-worth of stolen goods and multiple controlled substances. Numerous additional charges are pending related to the thefts. The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, and numerous other agencies assisted the Storm Lake Police Department during their investigation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022
1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Continue Planning For Courthouse Renovation During Sept. 12 Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting includes continuing planning for the upcoming courthouse renovations and the purchase of new ballot machines. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room and will open with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on the completion of the N3 bridge project. With the beginning of the courthouse renovation drawing nearer, the supervisors plan to start work on how aspects of the project, such as mechanical and plumbing, will be coordinated among contractors. They then move into review and approval of a purchase and maintenance agreement with Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc., regarding the acquisition of new voting as the Auditor’s Office prepares for the Nov. 8 elections. Other business items include approval of benefit applications for homestead, military, and disabled veteran’s homestead tax credits, an upcoming retirement from the Carroll County Ambulance Department, manure management annual updates, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda can be found included below.
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
siouxlandnews.com
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Will Review First Infill Housing Incentive Program Application At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council has released the agenda for its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Officials will convene at 5:15 p.m. at Carroll City Hall. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says they will begin by formally introducing the city’s newest library director. The council will then review and approve...
