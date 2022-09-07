ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has Keyboard And Mouse Support On Console

CD Projekt Red seems to have added keyboard and mouse support to Cyberpunk 2077 with its most recent patch, but only for certain consoles. Spotted and shared over on the game's subreddit, user PurpleMessi posted an image of their gaming setup featuring their keyboard mouse paired with their Xbox Series X, allowing them to play Cyberpunk 2077 with the gamepad.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has An Official Modding Tool

Good news for modders of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has announced that the game now has its own official modding tool to make things easier. Named REDmod, the tool is "dedicated to all Cyberpunk 2077 and modding enthusiasts" and is a free DLC that adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game. REDmod also provides tools that will help creators modify aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more.
Gamespot

Forspoken's Speed And Simplicity Make You A Spidey-Like Sorcerer

If you imagine Spider-Man slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and all manner of magical bombardments to create an experience that encourages you to think on your feet and defeat enemies with overwhelming force.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot

Logitech About To Reveal Its Steam Deck Competitor | GameSpot News

Logitech is unveiling a new gaming handheld, a September Nintendo Direct is happening, and confusion over the new Assassin’s Creed. All this and more on today’s GameSpot News. Logitech is unveiling its own gaming device on September 21. In the wake of Valve’s successful handheld, Steam Deck, the...
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots

I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Gamespot

The Wraith of the Galaxy

Gamespot

The Division Resurgence Opens Registrations For Closed Beta Test

The Division Resurgence is opening registrations for its next phase of testing. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, you can register to try out the upcoming beta test for the mobile Division game now. The beta will begin Sunday, September 12. The next test for Resurgence will let you...
Gamespot

Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward

Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Gamespot

Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title

As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft. As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.
Gamespot

Mining Odyssey

Sign In to follow. Follow Mining Odyssey, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage AO Rating Was A Mistake, Ubisoft Says

Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, fans discovered that the game's Xbox.com product page listed an Adults Only (AO) rating for the game. A spokesperson for Ubisoft confirmed to SegmentNext that this was a mistake, further clarifying that the rating is actually pending and not final...
Gamespot

The Last Of Us Remake Includes Reference To The Office, It Seems

It looks like Naughty Dog put a reference to the popular NBC comedy The Office in its recently released remake of The Last of Us. TikTok user rxelei discovered this, explaining that they were taking cover when they looked around and noticed that the room looked very similar to Dunder Mifflin's office in Scranton.
