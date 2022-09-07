Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Concludes This Year With One Final Expansion
It's been a long journey to reach the end of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but protagonist Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022. The Last Chapter sees Eivor come to understand that her time with the people of Ravensthorpe has...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has Keyboard And Mouse Support On Console
CD Projekt Red seems to have added keyboard and mouse support to Cyberpunk 2077 with its most recent patch, but only for certain consoles. Spotted and shared over on the game's subreddit, user PurpleMessi posted an image of their gaming setup featuring their keyboard mouse paired with their Xbox Series X, allowing them to play Cyberpunk 2077 with the gamepad.
Gamespot
New Avatar: The Reckoning Gameplay Footage Is Full Of Dangerous Wildlife And Machines
Avatar: Reckoning, the MMORPG-shooter that will be exclusive to Android and iOS mobile devices, got a new gameplay reveal at Disney's D23 expo. During the video game showcase, developer Archosaur Games showed off the wild frontier of Pandora, character customization, and some of the weapon modifications that players will be able to try out.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has An Official Modding Tool
Good news for modders of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has announced that the game now has its own official modding tool to make things easier. Named REDmod, the tool is "dedicated to all Cyberpunk 2077 and modding enthusiasts" and is a free DLC that adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game. REDmod also provides tools that will help creators modify aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more.
Gamespot
Forspoken's Speed And Simplicity Make You A Spidey-Like Sorcerer
If you imagine Spider-Man slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and all manner of magical bombardments to create an experience that encourages you to think on your feet and defeat enemies with overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot
EA Is Making A New AAA Hunting Game With Dynasty Warriors Publisher Koei Tecmo
A new game under the EA Originals label has just been announced, which will be developed in partnership with the team behind Dynasty Warriors--publisher Koei Tecmo and studio Omega Force. The as-yet untitled project is a AAA hunting game that will be set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.
Gamespot
Logitech About To Reveal Its Steam Deck Competitor | GameSpot News
Logitech is unveiling a new gaming handheld, a September Nintendo Direct is happening, and confusion over the new Assassin’s Creed. All this and more on today’s GameSpot News. Logitech is unveiling its own gaming device on September 21. In the wake of Valve’s successful handheld, Steam Deck, the...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots
I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Gamespot
The Wraith of the Galaxy
Sign In to follow. Follow The Wraith of the Galaxy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Infinity Is A Franchise-Wide Platform That Serves As "Single Point Of Entry"
Ubisoft formally took the wraps off of "Project Infinity" at its Ubisoft Forward event, explaining how the ambitious project will function as the hub for all things Assassin's Creed once it launches. To that end, some of the new individual Assassin's Creed games announced during the showcase will be a part of Project Infinity.
Gamespot
The Division Resurgence Opens Registrations For Closed Beta Test
The Division Resurgence is opening registrations for its next phase of testing. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, you can register to try out the upcoming beta test for the mobile Division game now. The beta will begin Sunday, September 12. The next test for Resurgence will let you...
Gamespot
Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward
Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title
As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft. As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.
Gamespot
Mining Odyssey
Sign In to follow. Follow Mining Odyssey, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage AO Rating Was A Mistake, Ubisoft Says
Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, fans discovered that the game's Xbox.com product page listed an Adults Only (AO) rating for the game. A spokesperson for Ubisoft confirmed to SegmentNext that this was a mistake, further clarifying that the rating is actually pending and not final...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Remake Includes Reference To The Office, It Seems
It looks like Naughty Dog put a reference to the popular NBC comedy The Office in its recently released remake of The Last of Us. TikTok user rxelei discovered this, explaining that they were taking cover when they looked around and noticed that the room looked very similar to Dunder Mifflin's office in Scranton.
