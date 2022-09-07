Read full article on original website
Penn State Student Charged with Rape
In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
State College
Why Did Penn State Create a New VP Position During a Hiring Freeze?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
State College
Penn State Moves Closer to Expanded Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium
Potential expanded sales of alcohol during Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium took a big step forward on Monday. During a virtual meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance recommended by a 6-1 vote approval of a plan to sell beer and hard seltzer on the concourse levels of the stadium.
State College
Penn State Football: Central Michigan Game Set for Noon Kick
Penn State and Central Michigan will kick off at noon on Sept. 24 as the Nittany Lions return for their second home game of the season after a trip this weekend to face Auburn on the road. The game, which will air on the Big Ten Network, marks the second noon kick of the season so far, joining this past weekend’s contest against Ohio.
State College
Penn State Football: James Franklin’s Toughest Job These Days? It May Be Roster Management
Roster management may turn out to be James Franklin’s toughest job this season, especially in an era of NIL, the transfer portal and participation trophies — and with a roster filled with uber-talented freshmen. He said so on Saturday, after his team defeated Ohio 46-10 in Beaver Stadium...
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin Not Worried After Pinegar’s Shaky Day
Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t worried about the Nittany Lions’ field goal specialist Jake Pinegar after a shaky day that saw the senior miss one extra point and a 42-yard field goal attempt during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. “He missed a...
State College
Singleton’s 179 Yards End Run of Penn State’s Sub-Century Games; ‘He’s One of the Fastest Dudes I’ve Ever Seen’
Against Ohio on Saturday in Beaver Stadium, Nick Singleton broke Penn State’s drought of 100-yard rushing games by a single back. Just. Like. That. Bing, a 70-yard touchdown dash along the Penn State sideline in the first quarter. Bang, a 48-yard burst on the opening drive in the third...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions No. 22 in Latest AP Poll
Penn State football managed to crack the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday afternoon, landing at No. 22 after a convincing 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday that moved the Nittany Lions’ to 2-0. Penn State is the last of four Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. It...
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 46-10 Win over Ohio
Penn State is 2-0 after a hard-fought win over Purdue last Thursday and now a much easier 46-10 clinic against Ohio to start the season, with back-to-back wins and plenty of momentum before heading to Auburn next week. What did the Nittany Lions do well and what do they need to improve on as the season goes along? Check out the grades below.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
28 years later, Pennsylvania family still fighting for justice in the murders of Gail Matthews and Tamara Berkheiser
“I was 11. I was in the 5th grade -- I was in class,” Julie Stroble told Dateline, tearfully. “My dad was there to pick me up and I was excited because I was leaving school.”. But Julie quickly realized there was nothing to be excited about. “We...
State College
Penn State Rolls Past Ohio 46-10 in Home Opener
Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) crushed Ohio (1-1) 46-10 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in a Nittany Lion home opener that saw a host of freshman shine during extended playing time. Efficiency was the name of the game for the Nittany Lions, as veteran starting quarterback Sean Clifford...
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Former inmate admits to having drugs in prison
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former federal inmate has pleaded guilty to having drugs while he was in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 28-year-old, Rauon Gordon, a former inmate at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Allenwood, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 7, before U.S. District Court Chief […]
Two Men, Teen Charged For Throwing Items from I-80 Overpass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – Milton state police say three people have been charged with throwing objects off of an I-80 overpass in Union County late last month. Troopers say charged are 28-year-old Caleb Harvey and 38-year-old Derek Weaver of Loganton along with an unidentified 16-year-old male. The teen has been charged through Union County Juvenile Courts for the August 28 incident.
Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight
Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
