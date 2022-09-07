COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles reunite after 69 years on Saturday night at Tucker Stadium in a rematch of the 1953 Tangerine Bowl, which the Lions' won 33-0 to go 11-0 on the season. This week's matchup is part of the Southland Conference and Ohio Valley Conference scheduling alliance.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO