Prairie View, TX

Last-second touchdown pulls Golden Eagles ahead of Lions, 26-25

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – An eight-yard touchdown with two seconds left completed a 14-point comeback fourth quarter for Tennessee Tech and gave the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team a 26-25 loss on Saturday night at Tucker Stadium. The loss was the first of the season for the Lions, who are...
Lions finish as runner up for second straight week

TEXARKANA – Competing in its second race of the season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's cross country team finished as the runner up for the second consecutive week, at the Texas A&M-Texarkana College Invitational on Friday evening. Tristen Sabin (Frisco – Independence) finished fourth in the 35-runner race to...
Lion Football clashes against Golden Eagles for first time since 1953

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles reunite after 69 years on Saturday night at Tucker Stadium in a rematch of the 1953 Tangerine Bowl, which the Lions' won 33-0 to go 11-0 on the season. This week's matchup is part of the Southland Conference and Ohio Valley Conference scheduling alliance.
