ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say

By Emmalyse Brownstein
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said.

An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.

The chase began around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, in Cleveland County, officials said. It lasted about seven minutes and crossed into Gaston County before patrol officers flattened the vehicle’s tires with deflating “stop sticks.”

The woman reached speeds of 140 miles per hour , according to WSOC and Fox 46. When she came to a stop, the outlets reported, officials said they had to break windows because she refused to exit the vehicle.

The woman was arrested by highway patrol officials and charged with unspecified felonies and misdemeanors, according to the statement.

Shelby is about 45 miles west of downtown Charlotte.

Crash into moose kills motorcyclist fleeing police at 100 mph, Alaska officials say

Tourist hub Lake Lure declares state of emergency due to heavy rain in North Carolina

11-year-old crashed stolen truck several times before 100-mph chase, Georgia cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lure, NC
City
Shelby, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
City
Cleveland, NC
Shelby, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
parentherald.com

South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester

Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#State Highway#Wsoc
WLTX.com

Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
407
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy