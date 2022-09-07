ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots QB Mac Jones is among six players named team captains

By Khari Thompson
The second-year signal caller has been elevated to team captain.

Mac Jones waved to fans at the end of the practice session.

Heading into his second NFL season, Mac Jones has picked up another honor.

The Patriots named him a team captain, along with five other players for this season. Head coach Bill Belichick made the announcement before practice in South Florida on Wednesday.

“I think it’s really cool, I think I have a lot of work to do,” Jones said in a video posted to Twitter by The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “I want to become an even better leader and I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization, and we’ve just got to build.”

Defensive back Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater, and offensive lineman David Andrews were selected as captains again after being in the role last season. Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were added as new captains.

Running back James White retired last month, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower is not currently on the roster. Both were captains last season.

Jones, who turned 24 earlier this week, made the Pro Bowl last year during his rookie season. The 2021 first-round pick completed 352 of 521 passing attempts for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Before joining the Patriots, Jones was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting during his junior season.

Jones, who replaced Cam Newton as New England’s starting quarterback last year, was a member of the 2021 PFWA all-rookie team.

“I’m going to continue to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here,” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with issues that they want to get fixed and things that they’re struggling with and I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”

Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. the Dolphins

Mistakes and turnovers unsurprisingly proved to be the difference in yet another loss in Miami. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 on Sunday in the 2022 season opener. After traveling to Miami several days earlier than usual to help cope with the heat, the results proved to be underwhelming. The Dolphins have now defeated the Patriots in four straight meetings, with New England falling to 2-8 in the last 10 games played in Miami.
Boston

Raekwon McMillan ‘excited’ to show what he can do in Patriots debut

McMillan tore his ACL before playing in a single game with the Patriots in 2021. Raekwon McMillan had a promising start to training camp in 2021 after the Patriots signed him that offseason. But the linebacker didn’t play a game last year, tearing his ACL during camp before he could make his official Patriots debut.
Boston

Devante Parker didn’t think he was interfered with when Dolphins intercepted opening drive

"I just kind of misjudged it." Patriots wide receiver Devante Parker disagreed with Mac Jones on a key no-call early in Sunday’s season-opener against the Dolphins. On the first drive of the season, Jones led the Patriots 53 yards down the field to the Dolphins’ 22-yard line. Jones then dropped back and lobbed a pass toward the end zone, where Parker raced against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard appeared to make contact with Parker and batted the ball away to Jevon Holland, who picked it off.
Boston

Live Updates: Patriots at Dolphins in season opener

Week 1 is finally here. Follow along for live updates. A welcome surprise was revealed on the Patriots inactive list Sunday morning. Running back Ty Montgomery, who was carted off the field during the Patriots‘ final preseason game in Las Vegas, is active for New England’s season opener at Miami.
Boston

Matt Patricia is reportedly the Patriots’ play-caller vs. Miami

The Patriots have reportedly picked a play-caller. Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays during Sunday’s season-opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport...
