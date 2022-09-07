Read full article on original website
Ravens Lost CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James with Season-Ending Injuries
In his debut playing for his hometown team, Cornerback Kyle Fuller suffered a knee injury in the 24-9 win against the New York Jets. The MRI revealed a torn ACL which means he is out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday morning. In...
Cowboys Dak Prescott Will Need Hand Surgery, Expected to Miss 6 to 8 Weeks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery on his right thumb after leaving in the season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. According to Todd Archer from ESPN, the recovery will be from six to eight weeks. Prescott will meet with the Cowboys’ hand...
