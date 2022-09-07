Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
43 fatal crashes in North Dakota during ‘deadliest days of summer’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past week marked the end of this year’s “deadliest days of summer.” That’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when responders typically see the most driving fatalities. Those patrolling North Dakota’s more than 100,000 miles of roadway say they’ve seen high rates of fatalities during this stretch over the past five years.
KFYR-TV
Noem faces limited physical mobility for next several months due to back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she underwent a successful back surgery that is expected to limit her physical activity and travel for the next several months. Her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She...
KFYR-TV
Annual Iron Dog competition in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and that is no different for police officers. To celebrate the hard work and bonding between the canines and their partners, Bismarck Police Department held their K-9 Iron Dog Competition on Saturday. These working dogs were...
KFYR-TV
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck announced on social media, the restaurant will be closing. According to the post, the business could no longer maintain the level of service expected because of labor shortages.
KFYR-TV
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials have made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. Friday’s move by the administration of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte comes just days before a court will hear arguments on the legality...
KFYR-TV
Planes and pancakes for a cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pancakes and planes were flying at Bismarck Aero Center Sunday. It’s the time of year the Aero Center holds its annual fundraiser for The Scottish Rite Speech Center. Through sponsors and donations, they hope to raise between $5,000 and $10,000. All of the money raised...
KFYR-TV
Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27. Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.
KFYR-TV
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old is in custody after police say he intended to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. Police say a source said Thomas Schmidt of Bismarck had sold him two pounds of methamphetamine and more than 40 fentanyl pills. The source provided police with text messages he said Schmidt had sent.
KFYR-TV
Citizens, legislators are split on ND term limits measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators and the governor might soon be subject to term limits. The process to get term limits on the ballot has been complicated. The petition to get the measure on the ballot received the most signatures ever submitted for a measure in North Dakota history, but then it was disqualified and the BCI opened an investigation into potential fraud in the signature-gathering process. Finally last week, after a lawsuit, a judge ordered it be placed on the November ballot, leaving the people of North Dakota with a choice.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After multiple delays, a Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband will face a jury. Prosecutors say events in late December 2019 and early January 2020 that left one man dead and a Bismarck home ablaze were the results of a love triangle gone wrong, a botched cover-up, and a plot to cash in on a renter’s insurance policy.
