BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators and the governor might soon be subject to term limits. The process to get term limits on the ballot has been complicated. The petition to get the measure on the ballot received the most signatures ever submitted for a measure in North Dakota history, but then it was disqualified and the BCI opened an investigation into potential fraud in the signature-gathering process. Finally last week, after a lawsuit, a judge ordered it be placed on the November ballot, leaving the people of North Dakota with a choice.

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO