Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
Suspect in Beheading of Woman in San Carlos Makes First Court Appearance
The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time since the killing on Monday. Jose Landaeta Solano was arrested Thursday after beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta Solano was the woman's estranged boyfriend. He was...
CHP Investigates Shooting on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, a spokesperson for the agency said. CHP was notified of the shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. on State Route 4 near State Route 160 involving two vehicles. Both the...
2 CHP Officers Injured by Suspected DUI Driver in Solano County
Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Solano County, CHP confirmed Sunday. The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on westbound I-80 near the American Canyon exit when an SUV slammed into the CHP vehicle hitting the officers. Officers had just pulled over another...
Several Injured After Shootout During Attempted Burglary at San Leandro Marijuana Grow: Police
Several people are injured for at least three people were shot and two were critically injured early Sunday morning during a shootout between would-be-thieves and a marijuana grower at a San Leandro warehouse, officials said. San Leandro police said at about 4:20 a.m., they responded to a call regarding a...
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Men With Wine Bottle, Robbing One in Palo Alto
Palo Alto police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third. Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. Ariana Michelle Goree, 31, of East Palo Alto, was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained Goree near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday, in a statement.
6 Rescued, 30 Displaced in Berkeley Fire
Firefighters rescued six people from an apartment building fire in Berkeley Monday. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. near University Avenue, just a couple blocks from the Cal campus. Three people were taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The red cross helped find shelter for 30...
Police Investigating Friday Shooting
Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury that was life...
Hikers Hurt by Falling Tree in Santa Clara County Park
Three women were injured Monday when an oak tree fell on them as they were hiking on a trail at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in Santa Clara County, an official said. The women suffered "various injuries" and were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Santa Clara County Parks Department Acting Chief Park Ranger Frank Weiland said.
SF DA Plans to Refer Repeat Drug Use Offenders to Treatment
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new drug policy on Thursday in efforts to help individuals with multiple drug possession charges seek treatment. The District Attorney's Office will refer individuals with five or more misdemeanor drug possession charges to the Community Justice Center, a section of the court system meant for addiction services.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Allege State Law Violation
Mental health therapists and nurses at Kaiser Permanente in their fifth week of striking for improved working conditions have called on state regulators to prevent the health care provider from using temporary replacement workers which they claim could postpone patient care during the strike. The National Union of Healthcare Workers...
San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Thursday by her ex-boyfriend. "Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks...
Robot Barista Asks for Tips From Customers at Stoneridge Mall
Have you seen a robot making coffee before? It’s not exactly a surprising thing to see in the Bay Area. But, it’s what that robot at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton is asking for after it gives you coffee, that has a lot of people talking. NBC Bay Area’s...
Teens Target Kia, Hyundai Cars in New Social Media Challenge
Teens across the country are being challenged to steal Kia and Hyundai cars, take them on joy rides and post videos of it all on social media platforms. One San Jose woman said her Hyundai was stolen Thursday and she believes this new challenge is to blame. Her car was...
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
Shortage of Shopping Carts at San Francisco Safeway
Shoppers at a Safeway in San Francisco have been dealing with an inconvenient issue: there are hardly any shopping carts at the supermarket. On Monday, NBC Bay Area counted about five or six shopping markets in the Safeway at Taraval Street and 17th Avenue. "I always park on the roof,...
M2.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Piedmont
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS's Earthquake Hazards Program web page said the quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep. No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Santa Clara County Rescinds COVID Vaccine Mandate for Workers in High-Risk Settings
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the county's health officer on Monday rescinded a health order mandating that they do so. Vaccination or frequent testing has been a requirement for...
Air Quality Advisory Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
