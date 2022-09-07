Hospitals with fewer beds were less likely to comply with CMS price transparency requirements, a study published Sept. 9 in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research found. The study, led by researchers from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, involved 6,214 hospitals in the U.S. Researchers used data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey to identify hospital characteristics and data from Turquoise Health to gather cash prices of common procedures and reasons for visits.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 HOURS AGO