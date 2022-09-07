Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
AMA releases new 2023 CPT code set
The American Medical Association published updated Current Procedural Technology code sets Sept. 9. The new guidelines contain revisions to the code sets — used by U.S. providers to document procedures for payers — designed to reduce administrative burdens related to evaluation and management services codes, according to a news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Study: Smaller hospitals less likely to comply with price transparency requirements
Hospitals with fewer beds were less likely to comply with CMS price transparency requirements, a study published Sept. 9 in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research found. The study, led by researchers from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, involved 6,214 hospitals in the U.S. Researchers used data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey to identify hospital characteristics and data from Turquoise Health to gather cash prices of common procedures and reasons for visits.
beckershospitalreview.com
Current medical coding system doesn't account for needs of trans patients, advocates say
Some transgender patients are denied reimubrsements for gender-affirming care by insurers because of diagnostic coding, according to a Kaiser Health News report. Healthcare providers in the U.S. use the International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision, or ICD-10, to submit diagnoses and procedures to payers. Many advocates for transgender patients say...
beckershospitalreview.com
Loss of smell from COVID-19 may be permanent for some, small study suggests
Some long COVID-19 patients still have impaired or loss of smell one year after symptom onset, suggesting the condition could be permanent, according to a small study published Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Brazilian researchers analyzed the outcomes of 219 adult long COVID-19 patients treated at a rehab center...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bronson Healthcare CIO: 'Tech is giving power to the consumer'
Technological developments are changing the way healthcare is delivered through automation, empowering people to take charge of their healthcare journey, and aiding health system executives in examining their operational efficiencies. Becker's spoke to Ash Goel, MD, senior vice president and CIO of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare about the health system's...
