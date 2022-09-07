ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FINAL: ECU 39, Old Dominion 21

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- East Carolina (0-1) hosts Old Dominion (1-0) on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. as the Pirates take on the Monarchs. It will be the fourth-ever meeting between ECU and ODU, with the last coming in 2019 in Norfolk. East Carolina is 3-0 all-time against Old Dominion, winning 24-21 in 2019 in Mike Houston’s first year at the helm of the program.
NORFOLK, VA
Fourth quarter ECU surge sinks Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, NC (WTKR)- For a good portion of the game, it looked like Old Dominion would put itself in a position to push past East Carolina. Once the Pirates hit the fourth quarter, however, they had other ideas. ECU scored 14 points in 24 seconds early in the final frame...
NORFOLK, VA
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
Aramark, ECU announce changes for ODU game after complaints in season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality have announced changes to the football gameday after complaints from last week’s season opener with NC State. In a memo that ECU Athletics shared this week, Aramark Regional Vice President Matt Rogers and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said there would be changes […]
High Five: O’Neal is back home and thriving

Northside senior Jayvian O’Neal was born in Washington, but moved to Wake County after his fifth grade year at Northeast Elementary. His family returned to the area for his junior year and O’Neal feels more at home than ever. He qualified for the 1A state track meet in the shot put last spring and has a starting role at tight end and various defensive positions this fall.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WASHINGTON, NC
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?

As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
NORFOLK, VA
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
