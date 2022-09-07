Read full article on original website
FINAL: ECU 39, Old Dominion 21
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- East Carolina (0-1) hosts Old Dominion (1-0) on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. as the Pirates take on the Monarchs. It will be the fourth-ever meeting between ECU and ODU, with the last coming in 2019 in Norfolk. East Carolina is 3-0 all-time against Old Dominion, winning 24-21 in 2019 in Mike Houston’s first year at the helm of the program.
Fourth quarter ECU surge sinks Old Dominion
GREENVILLE, NC (WTKR)- For a good portion of the game, it looked like Old Dominion would put itself in a position to push past East Carolina. Once the Pirates hit the fourth quarter, however, they had other ideas. ECU scored 14 points in 24 seconds early in the final frame...
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
Aramark, ECU announce changes for ODU game after complaints in season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality have announced changes to the football gameday after complaints from last week’s season opener with NC State. In a memo that ECU Athletics shared this week, Aramark Regional Vice President Matt Rogers and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said there would be changes […]
High Five: O’Neal is back home and thriving
Northside senior Jayvian O’Neal was born in Washington, but moved to Wake County after his fifth grade year at Northeast Elementary. His family returned to the area for his junior year and O’Neal feels more at home than ever. He qualified for the 1A state track meet in the shot put last spring and has a starting role at tight end and various defensive positions this fall.
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Thousands gather in Rocky Mount for 25th annual Down East Viking Football Classic
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than 24 hours before kickoff the stands at the Rocky Mount Athletic Stadium were empty. However, that changes Saturday. Preparation was underway Friday evening and so was the excitement nearby. “It is like a mini homecoming. It is so exciting.” Elizabeth City State...
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel
Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
Community input meetings to be held regarding future of Booker T. Washington High
Booker T. Washington high school plans to meetings to discuss the school's future and get input on their goals, opportunities, and perceived challenges.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
Norfolk business owners concerned over future of nightlife
Norfolk business owners are concerned about the closing and regulating of businesses in and around downtown Norfolk. Some owners say the fine line between policing and restricting is putting a pinch on their profits
Missy Elliott Celebrates Street Name Unveiling In Virginia: ‘This Hits My Heart Differently’
Portsmouth, VA – Missy Elliott is a highly decorated artist who has now been honored with her own street in Portsmouth, Virginia. Missy Elliott Boulevard was recently unveiled in her hometown and the influential rapper humbly reacted to the high distinction on Wednesday (September 7). “#757 VA my Grandma...
WGNT-27 is back on the air
As of 9:03 p.m. Saturday, WGNT-27 is back on the air for all viewers after experiencing technical issues.
Newport News’ Good Vibes music venue closing after noise complaints
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Good Vibes Concert Hall at Newport News’ City Center at Oyster Point is closing just nine months after opening due to continued noise complaints. The venue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying “we had a great time and wanted nothing more...
