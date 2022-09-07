ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman finds raccoon hanging out in hammock

The comfort of a hammock has evidently been recognized across species. A woman in Philadelphia was caught off guard after finding a raccoon in her own hanging contraption. LISTEN: Pennsylvania county to begin aggressive raccoon rabies program | Today in Pa. CBS Local Philadelphia reports how Sarah McAnulty—who resides in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Drives

One of Pennsylvania's most scenic drives is the Delaware River Valley, a stretch between Mount Bethel and Easton that passes through historic riverside towns and serene stretches of farmland. The scenic byway offers hiking trails and cliffside photo ops. There's also some great bass fishing along the way. Bucktail Trail...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides

If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. is revamping design of its driver license

You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Spots to See Pennsylvania's Fall Foliage

October is a prime time to experience Pennsylvania's fall foliage. It's also a busy month for tourists. According to Michael Chapaloney, director of the state tourism office, hotel occupancy in October is almost equal to that of August. However, that doesn't mean the state lacks tourists during this season. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
