Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenSomerset County, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania woman finds raccoon hanging out in hammock
The comfort of a hammock has evidently been recognized across species. A woman in Philadelphia was caught off guard after finding a raccoon in her own hanging contraption. LISTEN: Pennsylvania county to begin aggressive raccoon rabies program | Today in Pa. CBS Local Philadelphia reports how Sarah McAnulty—who resides in...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Drives
One of Pennsylvania's most scenic drives is the Delaware River Valley, a stretch between Mount Bethel and Easton that passes through historic riverside towns and serene stretches of farmland. The scenic byway offers hiking trails and cliffside photo ops. There's also some great bass fishing along the way. Bucktail Trail...
New Pennsylvania license to protect against fraud, other security concerns | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides
If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors expands statewide
The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors has announced that it has expanded its footprint to become a statewide chapter of the national IEC association. The chapter will now be known as IEC Pennsylvania, and will represent merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in 64 of Pennsylvania’s 67...
New birding festival set for October in Philadelphia
A new birding festival will debut in Philadelphia in October. Audubon Mid-Atlantic will host the inaugural Philly Birding Weekend over the weekend of October 7-9, featuring some of the city’s iconic green spaces and birds making their fall migration.
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license
You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
‘The pumpkin crunch heard around the globe’: Phila. Zoo hippo video goes viral - again
Last year, Kory Aversa, owner of Aversa PR, set up a video shoot at the Philadelphia Zoo with two very special guests - Cindy and Una. The plan was simple - the zoo’s Director of Conservation and Education Dani Hogan would teach PHL 17 reporter Sophia Cifuentes to feed a pumpkin to a hippo.
PhillyBite
Best Spots to See Pennsylvania's Fall Foliage
October is a prime time to experience Pennsylvania's fall foliage. It's also a busy month for tourists. According to Michael Chapaloney, director of the state tourism office, hotel occupancy in October is almost equal to that of August. However, that doesn't mean the state lacks tourists during this season. The...
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0