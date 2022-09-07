Northern Trust Appoints Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Northern Trust has appointed Curtiss Smith as Phoenix Region President, where he will lead the team in the delivery of outstanding client service and accelerate the growth of the Northern Trust Wealth Management platform.

Most recently, Smith served as Senior Banking Director for Northern Trust markets in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. Previously, he held positions at MidFirst Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Born and raised in Arizona, Smith will be the first native Phoenician to run the market in the office’s nearly 50-year history.

“Curtiss brings a deep understanding of the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets, as well as extensive expertise across strategic lines,” said Michele Havens, President of the West Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “I look forward to his leadership and the continued outstanding service to high net worth families and successful business owners across the Phoenix region.”

In his new role, Smith will oversee the growth and development of the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets alongside a tenured team of wealth management leaders who are responsible for the delivery of best-in-class investment management, trust, banking, and advisory based solutions.

Smith earned an MBA from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Santa Clara University. He is a CPA in the State of Arizona, and he is vice chairman and a director at Ballet Arizona and a past director at the Arizona Society of CPAs.

