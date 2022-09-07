ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CASEKOO, the Case Brand That Supports Self-expression, Is Ready to Showcase Its iPhone 14 Cases

 5 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Known for making cases its community wants, CASEKOO has prepared the latest four case series that represent its mission, vision, and values. The focus with these surrounds authentic creations that are affordable and accessible. This is not only for CASEKOO’s community but the surrounding community looking for iPhone 14 cases. Ones that are just a bit different, with the right amount of style.

CASEKOO iPhone 14 Cases (Photo: Business Wire)

With that said, CASEKOO’s attention to detail and quality craftsmanship has led to this latest set of iPhone 14 cases. They follow the invisible design features, where each case has various features and benefits without always being able to see it.

Our iPhone 14 cases: The ClearPrime™, MagClear, MagicStand and KooShock™

The first product in this iPhone 14 case launch is the CASEKOO ClearPrime™ series. This is an all-clear case, yet it stays that way and doesn’t yellow due to the CRYS-GEL™ filler. Furthermore, CASEKOO felt the need to enhance the durability of this minimalist case with the addition of military-grade protection (1.22M)+. Therefore, this means that the case is protected from falling 1.22 meters and absorbs the shock with this protection level.

For those that are looking for an even stronger magnet, in their case, the MagClear covers that area. It has 10-foot drop protection even on the camera and never gets that dulling aged look with its anti-yellowing properties. It also comes with double the protection of the ClearPrime™ at 2.44M+ of protection. Not to mention it works with accessories to the iPhone 14 that utilize magnetic suction. Both the ClearPrime™ and MagClear come with U-SHOCK airbag protection.

To round out this new offering CASEKOO is launching the KooShock™. This is meant to include more style into the case mix without losing the quality in any way. It’s possible to get this in various colors to match the style you’re looking for or to have a few cases to mix and match as needed.

All these iPhone 14 cases are built to not limit the functionality of the iPhone 14 and come with proper camera and screen protection, anti-fingerprint, and non-slip functionality, so the new iPhone 14s stay in your hand when they need to.

Robb Report

Bottega Veneta Teams Up With NYC’s Legendary Strand Bookstore for a New Tote Bag

The Strand bookstore is a classic New York institution. Its logo can be seen on classic totes throughout the city, as  book-loving New Yorkers traverse the streets and subways. Now, Bottega Veneta is teaming up with the iconic store to re-envision its classic canvas bag just in time for New York Fashion Week.  Creative director Matthieu Blazy has teamed up with the nearly 100-year-old literary institution to curate a limited-edition collection the Strand’s tote to celebrate the bookstore. The bags come in three different versions, which are distinguished by texture. The first comes in Bottega’s signature Intrecciato leather weaving in black....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jumio Platform Attains SOC2 Type 2 Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC2 Type 2 certification for its Jumio KYX platform, with zero exceptions listed in the examination conducted by Moss Adams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005291/en/ Jumio SOC2 Type 2 Certification (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Smart Eye Strengthens Automotive Team with Three Key Hires

GOTHENBURG, Sweden & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced three new, key hires to its automotive team: Kenji Nakamura as Country Manager of Japan, Dr. Halina Niemiec as Senior Director of Product Management and Christian Schnell as Vice President of Quality. The addition of these seasoned industry veterans reflects Smart Eye’s drive to develop best-in-class, AI-based automotive Interior Sensing solutions, at a time when the company is experiencing significant demand for its innovative technologies that improve road safety and mobility experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005318/en/ Kenji Nakamura, Country Manager of Japan, Halina Niemic, Ph.D., Senior Director of Product Management, and Christian Schnell, Vice President of Quality (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For 40 years, Louise Kwang thought she was an orphan baby found on the streets of the South Korean port city of Busan before her adoption by Danish parents in 1976. She felt her entire sense of identity collapse in 2016 when her South Korean agency matter-of-factly acknowledged that her origin story was fiction aimed at ensuring her adoptability. “(The English file) says you were transferred from Namkwang Children’s Home in Pusan (Busan) to KSS for international adoption. In fact, it was just made up for adoption procedure,” Kyeong Suk Lee, a social worker at the Korea Social Service, wrote in a letter to Kwang after she requested her original Korean-language file. The agency turned out to know about Kwang’s biological parents, including her father whom she later met. There’s no indication Kwang was ever in Busan, which is several hours’ drive from the country’s capital, Seoul, where her father had been living in 1976.
ASIA
