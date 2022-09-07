Read full article on original website
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin ginseng in high demand but faces market hurdles
MARATHON, Wis. — A farmer in Marathon, Wis. said the state’s ginseng farmers are looking to market their product more to American consumers. Bob Kaldunski is a ginseng grower. He said he’s had to adapt plenty of times over the years, but one thing remains constant. “I...
This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV
This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV. In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
spectrumnews1.com
12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall
As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
wpr.org
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
Is This Car Dancing On An Illinois Highway Or Is The Driver Being Reckless?
In 2020, there were 312,988 reported accidents on Illinois roads, according to the Illinois Department Of Transportation. I wish there were more specifics on the exact circumstances behind the crashes. When you see the video of this wild vehicle on an Illinois highway you may think to yourself, "Yup, that'll do it."
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
Comments / 4