Chile currently leads the way in terms of lithium mining, but lithium as a raw material is useless to battery manufacturers. Lithium needs to be refined into lithium hydroxide, and China does more refining than any other country. By 2025, China is expected to refine almost 1.1 million metric tons of lithium, reports Bloomberg, beating its next closest rival, Chile, by over 70,000 metric tons. Clearly, the EV revolution puts all the cards in China's hands, and if the semiconductor supply shortage has taught us anything, it's that carrying all your eggs in one basket - or using only one country to supply a certain resource - can have far-reaching consequences.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO