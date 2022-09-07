Read full article on original website
Japan Says Inflation Reduction Act May Be Illegal
Inflation Reduction Act breaks international WTO trade agreements. $7,500 EV credit for domestic production effectively places tariff on imports. Shunned countries to seek removal of domestic content restrictions from Act. Failure to comply may result in increased tariffs for US exports. Biden can keep Act alive and satisfy WHO by...
Look Out For President Biden At The 2022 Detroit Auto Show
After a hiatus of three years, the Detroit Auto Show is making a comeback later this month. While the reveal of new vehicles like the Ford Mustang will undoubtedly make the headlines, we've just learned that the show will be visited by quite a notable guest: President Biden. In case you haven't noticed, Biden is quite a car nut and has joined in on the buzz generated by new EVs like the GMC Hummer and Ford F-150 Lightning. Biden's appearance at the show comes as his administration pushes forward with a goal to electrify car sales in the United States, with half of all sales to be full electrics or plug-in hybrids by 2030.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Is Ukraine’s recent success against Russia a turning point?
Some optimistic Ukrainians in Kyiv have opened new restaurants, and city dwellers casually stroll along streets draped under yellow and blue flags. But near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city to the northeast, Russian forces on Sunday shelled a power station and the water supply, plunging the war-torn area into darkness and turning off the taps.
TikTok's parent company ByteDance bought a private hospital chain that offers a $32,000 VIP birthing package. See more of the Chinese company's curious investments.
The TikTok owner just bought a chain of women's and children's hospitals based in China for $1.5 billion. See more of ByteDance's curious investments.
Larry Summers says the new inflation data won't derail the Fed from a jumbo interest rate hike in September
"I don't think that number is going to change where the Fed is in the near-term, which is headed for 75 basis points," Larry Summers said.
Backlash after ‘supremely uninformed, racist’ Tucker Carlson suggests India peaked under British rule
Fox News’ right-wing anchor Tucker Carlson has been condemned as “racist” and “supremely uninformed” after extolling the virtues of British colonialism in India and claiming the country prospered during imperialist rule.The conservative political commentator, known for pro-Trump rants that dominate the network’s primetime lineup, praised Queen Elizabeth II and said the British empire was “more than just genocide”.He said British colonisers in India left behind a “civilisation” and that independent India had failed at building anything as beautiful since.“Today India is far more powerful than the UK, the nation that once ruled it,” he pointed out.But then he questioned:...
Nissan Xterra Is Going To Every National Park With A Hole In The Roof
Overlanding is big business these days. During the pandemic in 2020, it was one of the few ways we Americans were able to "escape" from the rigors of lockdown and countless closures. Since then, the activity has only gained momentum. Having a car that can get you out there, keep...
Tesla Wants To Reduce The World's Dependence On China For Lithium
Chile currently leads the way in terms of lithium mining, but lithium as a raw material is useless to battery manufacturers. Lithium needs to be refined into lithium hydroxide, and China does more refining than any other country. By 2025, China is expected to refine almost 1.1 million metric tons of lithium, reports Bloomberg, beating its next closest rival, Chile, by over 70,000 metric tons. Clearly, the EV revolution puts all the cards in China's hands, and if the semiconductor supply shortage has taught us anything, it's that carrying all your eggs in one basket - or using only one country to supply a certain resource - can have far-reaching consequences.
Former Aston Martin Boss Joins Piech Automotive As CEO And CTO
Building an experienced leadership team can be the difference between failure and success in the automotive space. Just ask Hyundai and its expanding N performance division that has developed class-leading cars like the i30 N hot hatch and Kona N crossover under the watchful eye of Albert Biermann, former BMW M boss.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
