ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 8

Related
The Suburban Times

Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions?

It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County. However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
seattlemet.com

Yep, Seattle-Area Rents Went Up Again Last Month

August marked the seventh straight month rents went up in the Seattle area, according to the latest Apartment List data. It's no surprise, considering housing prices and the lengths to which some folks will go to purchase a home, but it's eye-opening in context. Since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic caused prices to plunge, rents are up 17 percent.
SEATTLE, WA
washington.edu

Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told

In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
capitolhillseattle.com

After nearly 1,000 days, Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end October 31st

Just under 1,000 days and after what will be more than 14,000 deaths from the virus in the state, Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end October 31st. “We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Governor Jay Inslee said in Thursday’s announcement as his administration credited the response for Washington’s relatively low death rate during the waves of outbreaks. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”
WASHINGTON STATE
warm1069.com

Seattle is the 13th Rudest City

The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
SEATTLE, WA
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Seattle City Council#Fas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Haze’ — 2022 Seattle smoke season is here (for the weekend?)

Mount Rainier is not erupting but Seattle skies will be darkened this weekend as a late smoke season arrives over the city. Forecasted winds from the northeast of the state are predicted to continue to carry smoke from area wildfires over Seattle and the Puget Sound. Friday’s morning sky already had a haze though air quality readings remained at healthy levels. Saturday’s layer is predicted to bring a much smokier day along with temperatures pushing 90 F.
SEATTLE, WA
chainstoreage.com

Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation

In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Famous Seattle architect designs church in the heart of Amazon HQ

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a church in South Lake Union is holding a grand opening for their new building, located in the heart of Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The building housing Seattle Unity – a non-denominational spiritual community with its roots in Christianity, but which welcomes people of all beliefs including atheists – was designed by Tom Kundig, a famous Seattle architect who also designed the Burke Museum.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy