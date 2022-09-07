Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle teacher strike continues with picket lines formed at Capitol Hill and Central District schools
Seattle public school kids are home again on Friday as the union representing the system’s 6,000 or so teachers and educators remains on strike over pay and issues including how the district staffs important programs like special education. The strike entered its third day on Friday. With no agreement...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
The Suburban Times
Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions?
It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County. However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.
seattlemet.com
Yep, Seattle-Area Rents Went Up Again Last Month
August marked the seventh straight month rents went up in the Seattle area, according to the latest Apartment List data. It's no surprise, considering housing prices and the lengths to which some folks will go to purchase a home, but it's eye-opening in context. Since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic caused prices to plunge, rents are up 17 percent.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
capitolhillseattle.com
With cash from its ‘Amazon Tax,’ Seattle shaping $6.5 million Green New Deal Opportunity Fund
Seattle is shaping a $6.5 million “Green New Deal Opportunity Fund” including big chunks of spending earmarked to upgrade a surprising element of the plan — the city’s libraries. The Seattle City Council’s Finance and Housing Committee weighed in on the plan Wednesday including $1.7M to...
Housing prices drop from spring peak as rental rates continue to skyrocket
Seattle home prices are cooling down, but rental prices are continuing to rise as the region copes with rising mortgage rates and the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service, (NWMLS) home prices in the Puget Sound region are still falling...
capitolhillseattle.com
After nearly 1,000 days, Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end October 31st
Just under 1,000 days and after what will be more than 14,000 deaths from the virus in the state, Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end October 31st. “We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Governor Jay Inslee said in Thursday’s announcement as his administration credited the response for Washington’s relatively low death rate during the waves of outbreaks. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”
warm1069.com
Seattle is the 13th Rudest City
The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
KOMO News
Tacoma City Council proposes ordinance that would prohibit camping near temporary shelters
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit camping and storage of belongings within 10 blocks of temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to an uptick in public health and safety concerns received from people who live in these specific areas.
Seattle City Council approves ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle within the next five years. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents...
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Haze’ — 2022 Seattle smoke season is here (for the weekend?)
Mount Rainier is not erupting but Seattle skies will be darkened this weekend as a late smoke season arrives over the city. Forecasted winds from the northeast of the state are predicted to continue to carry smoke from area wildfires over Seattle and the Puget Sound. Friday’s morning sky already had a haze though air quality readings remained at healthy levels. Saturday’s layer is predicted to bring a much smokier day along with temperatures pushing 90 F.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
knkx.org
Famous Seattle architect designs church in the heart of Amazon HQ
On Sunday, Sept. 11, a church in South Lake Union is holding a grand opening for their new building, located in the heart of Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The building housing Seattle Unity – a non-denominational spiritual community with its roots in Christianity, but which welcomes people of all beliefs including atheists – was designed by Tom Kundig, a famous Seattle architect who also designed the Burke Museum.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
