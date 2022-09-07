Read full article on original website
The New York Giants have a winning record in the National Football League. Sadly, that's a headline in and of itself. Believe it or not, Big Blue has not had a winning record since 2016, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That all changed yesterday afternoon, thanks to a missed field goal from Titans' kicker Randy Bullock, and a gutsy play-call from rookie head coach, Brian Daboll.
The New York Jets did not look good on Sunday in their loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Zach Wilson won't be back for at least a few more weeks and Joe Flacco didn't play great as the starter. The running game was inconsistent, however showed some major improvements in my eyes. While it is still only week one and the Ravens are a very good team and a tough opponent, the Jets still need to turn things around. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
AFC teams show strength in numbers among the best of the best to kick off the season.
With football season finally here, where are you going to be watching the big game?. It's an important question, one that can make-or-break your entire night, or your entire Sunday. You need a restaurant, bar and/or grill that will cater to your needs: cold beer, good food, and plenty of screens on which you can watch the games.
