The New York Jets did not look good on Sunday in their loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Zach Wilson won't be back for at least a few more weeks and Joe Flacco didn't play great as the starter. The running game was inconsistent, however showed some major improvements in my eyes. While it is still only week one and the Ravens are a very good team and a tough opponent, the Jets still need to turn things around. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

