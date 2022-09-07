Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai RN22e Provides a Near-Term Preview of Upcoming N Division EV Tech
Hyundai recently unveiled two forward-looking EV concepts that provide a look at performance in the electric era: the fuel-cell-powered hybrid N Vision 74 and the fully electric RN22e. While the former looks further out into the future, the RN22e is far closer to the zero-emission performance cars the company's N division will soon be selling. Our experience driving the RN22e on a track provided a preview of the powertrain in the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, garnished with some additional intriguing tech.
Engadget
Audi's next concept EV will be the Activesphere off-roader
Audi still isn't done unveiling self-driving concept EVs, but its next model might be appealing if you're eager to leave the asphalt. The company has revealed that its fourth Sphere concept will be the Activesphere, an SUV-like machine that promises "maximum variability" for on- and off-road travel. As with earlier designs, the automaker is touting an autonomous-friendly interior that can help you relax. We wouldn't count on going hands-free while you're on the trail, but Audi is at least moving beyond city-oriented prototypes.
torquenews.com
Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes
Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
CNET
Electrify America's New EV Charger Names Are Kinda Confusing
Electrify America is continuing to expand its electric vehicle charging network, with more than 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers already online, many of which feature the all-important DC fast charging. With more people switching to EVs than ever before, EA is revealing a new charger design that features renamed power levels to try and simplify things for the user, but in reality may have made it all more confusing.
NFL・
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
electrek.co
EV street sweepers may be coming to your city, courtesy of Ideanomics and GEP
Street sweepers play a critical role in keeping our streets clean and safe. However, on top of brushing dust particles into the air, they also produce harmful emissions. Ideanomics now has a solution for this by using its electric platform to power the next generation of EV street sweepers. Earlier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Volkswagen unveils ID XTREME, a rugged-looking off-road EV
Volkswagen is unveiling its most powerful ID model yet, the all-wheel drive ID XTREME, a rugged off-road EV concept. The aggressive-looking EV SUV is based on VW’s ID.4 GTX model with modern performance upgrades. The German automating giant has its sights set on being a leader in the rapidly...
CNET
New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can
Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
bloomberglaw.com
GE Turbine Block a Setback, Not Death Knell, for New Wind Energy
An injunction against General Electric Co.'s massive Haliade-X wind turbine is set to raise offshore wind development costs, but the hurdle appears tailored to help the US meet its renewable energy goals. Industry watchers said the injunction, granted Wednesday by a Massachusetts federal district court, represents a setback for a...
Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes
Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
TikTok's parent company ByteDance bought a private hospital chain that offers a $32,000 VIP birthing package. See more of the Chinese company's curious investments.
The TikTok owner just bought a chain of women's and children's hospitals based in China for $1.5 billion. See more of ByteDance's curious investments.
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
freightwaves.com
Truck stop logistics and the future of fuels
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are going inside and outside the pump as we look at how truck stops work and the tech behind the pump. We’ll learn about what the future holds for fuels and charging as well as what the truck stop of the near future will look like.
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
Comments / 7