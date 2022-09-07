Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO