digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
Ben Kingsley Hopes His MCU Return in Wonder Man Series Is a ‘Surprise’ and ‘Refresh’
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ben Kingsley plays the role of Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor recruited to pose as menacing villains like The Mandarin in “Iron Man 3.” And soon after making a cameo appearance in “Shang-Chi,” Kingsley is set to return to the bumbling character in a new Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” about the longtime Avenger and aspiring actor. “If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley told Variety film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin about his role. “So I hope that I...
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions
The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Home and Away postponed by Channel 5 following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Home and Away has been postponed this evening (September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Channel 5 confirmed a number of schedule changes following the news yesterday evening that the Queen had passed away aged 96, with the United Kingdom entering a period of national mourning. As such,...
Idris Elba explains why he has no interest in playing James Bond
Idris Elba seems to have further distanced himself from becoming the next James Bond. When Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die would be his last in the role of 007, rumours began circling around actors such as Richard Madden, Michael Fassbender, Henry Golding and James Norton. However, despite...
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor teases Toyah Habeeb's big court decision
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has teased Toyah Habeeb's big decision as she faces court over Imran Habeeb's death. Viewers will know that Imran died back in June after Toyah crashed the car they were travelling in. In new scenes she will confess to Spider Nugent that she intended to kill her husband, with Leanne overhearing the shocking revelation.
EastEnders Updated schedule changes
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
Coronation Street tension grows as Glenda's plans infuriate Eileen
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Glenda Shuttleworth has made a big impression in Coronation Street since she rocked up last month. Glenda, played by West End star Jodie Prenger, is the sister of undertaker George, and her first act when she arrived on the cobbles was to step into George's shoes at a funeral after he got high from taking strong painkillers following a bad toothache.
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Sah gets life-changing news, while Dylan has a crisis of confidence and Marcus continues to ruffle feathers. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sah gets devastating news. Sah is out working with Jan when their dad, Kevin,...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
Coronation Street's return confirmed but Emmerdale dropped in latest ITV schedule changes
Coronation Street is set to return on Monday night (September 12) but Monday's episode of Emmerdale will not go ahead. Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV revised its schedule, replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and prepared specials celebrating her reign. Coronation Street...
Best Strictly Fansites/Info and Update sources
Hello all dear friends and fellow posters on here 🌈 I do hope life has been kind to you all since last series. Looking forward to posting up my usual thread in good time. I was wondering if any of you can recommend the really good websites for Strictly updates and info for this year (apart from here of of course!). Searches seems to yield not very much. Thanks in advance.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who is Adar?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. There are as many mysteries in the new Lord of the Rings show as there are rings. Well, actually, we haven't seen much of these so-called Rings of Power just yet, but you get our drift. Three episodes...
