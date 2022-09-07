A fire at a wooden Key Largo house ‘was fully involved.’ What it looked like at the end

A fire destroyed a waterfront stilt home in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sexton Way on the bay side of Key Largo around 6 a.m., said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Fire Department.

“It was an A-frame wood structure that was fully involved,” Bock told the Herald.

Key Largo firefighters were helped by Ocean Reef and Monroe County fire-rescue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was initially requested, but that was canceled once the flames were knocked down around 10 a.m., Bock said.

No one was home during the fire and there were no injuries, Bock said. A neighboring home had “mild damage,” the chief said.

Both state and county fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.