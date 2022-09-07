ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Sherman believes 49ers’ Jimmy G asking price too steep for Cowboys

NFL Twitter was abuzz Sunday night with talk of a potential new Jimmy Garoppolo destination after quarterback Dak Prescott exited the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. The noise only got louder Monday when it was reported that Prescott would miss six...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Cowboys fans booed, threw trash at Prescott in loss

We're only one week into the NFL season, but Cowboys fans are officially melting down. Late Sunday night, three-plus quarters into the Buccaneers manhandling Dallas at Jerry World, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott jogged off the field to get an X-ray on what would eventually be revealed as a sprained thumb. Prescott is out for six to eight weeks with the injury. It's a serious injury!
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Roob's Obs: Sloppy defense, Brown balls out, and more

No. 1: The Eagles have a heck of a lot to work on. No. 2: The Eagles are 1-0. The Eagles built a 17-point third-quarter lead, then hung on for dear life for a 38-35 win over the Lions in the season opener at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday. The...
NFL

