3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed
Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
NBC Sports
Sherman believes 49ers’ Jimmy G asking price too steep for Cowboys
NFL Twitter was abuzz Sunday night with talk of a potential new Jimmy Garoppolo destination after quarterback Dak Prescott exited the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. The noise only got louder Monday when it was reported that Prescott would miss six...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Cowboys fans booed, threw trash at Prescott in loss
We're only one week into the NFL season, but Cowboys fans are officially melting down. Late Sunday night, three-plus quarters into the Buccaneers manhandling Dallas at Jerry World, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott jogged off the field to get an X-ray on what would eventually be revealed as a sprained thumb. Prescott is out for six to eight weeks with the injury. It's a serious injury!
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Sloppy defense, Brown balls out, and more
No. 1: The Eagles have a heck of a lot to work on. No. 2: The Eagles are 1-0. The Eagles built a 17-point third-quarter lead, then hung on for dear life for a 38-35 win over the Lions in the season opener at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday. The...
