'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Leukemia Fears For Queen, 96, As Top Doctor Claims ‘Bruised Hands’ Could Be Dire Sign Of Cancer
Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty’s hands have heightened doctors’ fears she is facing a deadly diagnosis, Radar has learned.Queen Elizabeth shocked viewers in a photo released by the palace on Tuesday showing her shaking her bruised and blue hands with Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.Eagle-eyed royal watchers took to social media to question the cause of what appears to be a worrying health condition for the ailing monarch.While the Queen’s press secretary has not commented on her bruised hands, top doctors have raised the alarm on the real reason for the monarch’s supposed health concerns.Twice during a span...
Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome
Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is auctioning college photos of him
A woman who dated Elon Musk in college is auctioning a personal collection of photos and other items linked to the tech billionaire from their days as a couple at the University of Pennsylvania. Among the items being sold by Jennifer Gwynne of Virginia: a dollar bill signed by Musk,...
When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.
One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
insideedition.com
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
autismparentingmagazine.com
How to Help Your Autistic Child With Context Blindness
A look at context blindness and autism, how difficulty understanding context occurs and what can be done about it. Recently my husband and I drove several states away to attend a friend’s wedding. It was an evening wedding, and I came prepared with a beautiful, slightly formal, emerald green dress and gold accessories, including gold stilettos with a big gold bow at the ankles.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
William and Harry are together again to mourn the queen, but "some major unresolved issues" remain
London – As the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II continued on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the rest of the royal family appeared as complicated as it's ever been. Nobody expected estranged brothers William, the Prince of Wales, and Harry — alongside their wives Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan — to be back on royal duty together, two years after Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals and moved to the United States.
Teaching this man to dance the Nutbush, I felt an addictive sense of freedom
Sticky floors and the vomit-tinged scent of stale beer. That was the setting when I realised the man I was dating was Someone Serious. We were on our first weekend away on what the Bridget Jones generation (yes, I am a member) recognise as the relationship milestone of a “minibreak”. But being completely honest, for me it was less of a milestone and more of a test.
An internal report explains why Instagram is struggling to keep up with TikTok
In internal documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Instagram outlines Reels' failure to keep up with rival TikTok.
msn.com
Dad Enlists Help Of Toddler to Propose to Mom On a Dock and It Goes Horribly Wrong
Including kids in a marriage proposal is such a sweet thing to do, but there's no doubt it presents new challenges that might not come up with otherwise. After all, children are unpredictable... and that means that sometimes, big moments like these can go wrong. And in the case of...
CBS Evening News, September 12, 2022
Royal family pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Scotland; A look at Queen Elizabeth's impact on American culture.
Mourners urged to stop leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches at Queen Elizabeth II tribute sites
Thousands of people have gathered around London's royal parks to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96. Among the endless flowers laid in tribute are dozens of other items as well, including Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches — but to the latter, parks officials are saying enough is enough.
Former flight attendant makes second trek to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11
Paul Veneto is a former flight attendant who wanted to do something to honor the people who lost their lives on 9/11 – some of them friends. So, in 2021, he pushed an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York to mark the 20th anniversary. He calls it "Paulie's Push," and this year, he embarked on another trek, and wants to keep the tradition going.
kidsinthehouse.com
How Can A Wooden Walker Car Influence Toddler's Health
Many parents want their children to be healthy and active, but they don't know how to get them started. One of the most effective ways of doing this is by having a wooden walker car. A wooden walker car is a great way for your toddler to get exercise and...
KIDS・
How the Queen's death shakes up the Winsdor family dynamics
Despite the recent death of his mother, King Charles III has already been up to work as the new monarch. Royal editor for the Sunday Times and a CBS News royal contributor Roya Nikkhah sheds some light on the family dynamics at play after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
CBS News
