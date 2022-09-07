How Kim Kardashian built her $1.8 billion empire

Kim Kardashian has had a career spanning multiple industries, and she's eager to add law to her list. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

From a sex tape to Hulu's "Kardashians," she's become an icon in the entertainment world.

From founding KKW Beauty and clothing lines to becoming a lawyer, here's a look at her career.

Defense attorney for O.J. Simpson, Robert Kardashian sits in a court in Los Angeles Friday, June 9, 1995. AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, Pool

While Kim Kardashian came from a family made famous by her well-known father, she had a few of her own breakout moments along the way.

The Kardashian family's first moments in the spotlight were when the patriarch of the family, Robert Kardashian Sr., was in the public eye as O.J. Simpson's lawyer.

Kim Kardashian's first solo appearance in the world of entertainment, though, came with her stint as singer and actress Brandy Norwood's stylist in 2004.

Kim Kardashian (left) and Paris Hilton (right). Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Her skills as a stylist landed her a spot on TV's "The Simple Life."

She appeared on the show , which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, from 2003 to 2006.

Kim Kardashian has always had a knack for business. David Livingston/GettyImages

Kardashian told Variety that her career as a businesswoman actually dates back to before she appeared on TV.

She told Variety it started in high school when she was working at a boutique and in her dad's office. Kardashian said she discovered eBay while she was working at Robert Sr.'s office and loved shopping.

Kardashian at a speaking engagement. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls' Lounge

She said she developed a love of shopping while working in her father's office.

Kardashian said Robert Sr. told her she could buy five pairs of Manolo Blahnik shoes as long as she paid him back plus interest.

The shoes were $700 heels in a style worn by Jennifer Lopez in one of her early music videos. "Everyone had to have them," Kardashian told Variety.

Kardashian resold shoes as a young adult. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

She said that she saw the opportunity to make money and capitalized on it.

Kardashian said she called up a store, bought five pairs of the Manolos for $700 each, and resold them on eBay for $2,500.

She said she became so "obsessed" with the return that she began to sell off her own clothes that she no longer wore.

Kim (left), Khloé (center), and Kourtney Kardashian (right). Chris Polk/Contributor/Getty Images

Kardashian eventually channeled her love for reselling to help build a retail business model.

In 2006, Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, opened their first DASH store in their hometown of Calabasas, California.

The concept behind the store — a sort of consignment shop — was pretty similar to Kim's love for reselling.

DASH Miami opened in May of 2009. Gustavo Caballero/Contributor/Getty Images

In the following decade, the sisters opened more locations, including one in Miami and one in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

Kim Kardashian announced they'd be shutting DASH doors in April 2018 as the sisters continue to work on their own brands and families.

Fans outside of a DASH store. Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Kardashian said her original idea for the reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," was to bring attention to the DASH brand.

"I was thinking, this might not last very long, but we'll grow a great business and expand online," she told Variety . "I thought it would be great press. I didn't think it would turn into what it turned into."

New Yorkers welcome Kim and Kourtney to NYC. Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Contributor/Getty Images

It turned into a larger phenomenon than Kardashian imagined it would.

In 2018, Complex ranked "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" one of the best reality TV shows of all time, behind only MTV's "The Real World."

Kim (left) and Kourtney (right) Kardashian filming their show. Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty Images

It was so successful, that several spinoffs happened down the line.

The opening of DASH Miami in 2009 brought about a new reality spinoff: "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami."

Khloé (left) and Kourtney Kardashian (right). "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami"/E!

The Miami-based series lasted for three seasons.

Khloé Kardashian headlined season two, although Kim Kardashian did appear in the season.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired on E! E! via UniversalPlaybackTV/YouTube

But before all the spinoffs came "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian was 27 years old during the show's first season .

Kim Kardashian and Ray J (left). Patrick McMullan/Contributor/Getty Images

Shortly before the first episode of the family's original reality show aired in October 2007, Kim Kardashian became the center of a scandal that some say catapulted her career.

In February 2007, a sex tape with Kardashian and Ray J — Brandy Norwood's brother whom Kardashian dated from 2003 to 2006 — surfaced and made its way into the news.

Kardashian sued the entertainment company distributing the tape at the time.

She reportedly settled the case for $5 million.

Kardashian on the Met Gala red carpet. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While the tape wasn't technically part of her career path, she did tell Oprah she's "not naive to the fact" that it helped launch her into fame.

"I think that's how I was definitely introduced to the world," she said .

Kardashian on the cover of Playboy magazine. Rob Loud/Contributor/Getty Images

At the end of 2007, Kardashian posed for Playboy, and the shoot was captured on the first season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

According to People, she said she was so nervous that she had to sit down with the magazine's founder and then-editor-in-chief, Hugh Hefner, who she credited with helping convince her to pose.

Kardashian has appeared on all seasons of the show. E!

In 2008, E! gave fans of the reality show a second season.

The show lasted on E! for 20 seasons. There's now a second show, "Kardashians," on Hulu.

Kardashian wearing a two-piece set on a red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2009, Kardashian released a three-DVD workout plan called "Fit in Your Jeans by Friday."

In a promotional video , she called it "so high-fashion and so stylized, it's very me." Most of the outfits have an "'80s, futuristic" look, as described by Kardashian herself.

She said she developed it because people were continually asking her how she kept her curves in shape. She said that while working with a few trainers, she found a routine that worked for her, and built the videos around the method.

The DVDs are split up by physical focus — there's "Ultimate Butt Body Sculpt," "Amazing Abs Body Sculpt," and "Butt Blasting Cardio Step," which she says was inspired by her love for doing workout videos with her sisters in their teenage years.

Kardashian on the promotional poster for "Deep in the Valley." "Deep in the Valley"/Persistent Entertainment

Also in 2009, Kardashian appeared in the movie "Deep in the Valley."

The romantic comedy starred actors Chris Pratt and Denise Richards, has a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes , and was produced by Persistent Entertainment.

Kardashian's self-tanning gel. Amazon

In April 2010, Kardashian Glamour Tan was released onto the beauty market.

It's a self-tanning gel created by the three sisters and was — at the time — exclusive to Sephora and cost $34. In 2019, there was a tube going for $79 on Amazon .

Six months later, Kim Kardashian made her debut in the perfume world with her eponymous scent .

Kardashian filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." E! Entertainment/YouTube

In 2011, reality TV viewers got to watch what happened as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian opened their third DASH retail store in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

At the time, Kim Kardashian was newly married to NBA player, Kris Humphries.

Kris Humphries (left) and Kardashian (right). Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The pair lived in a suite at the Gansevoort Hotel with Kourtney Kardashian, her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, and their son Mason Disick.

Kardashian gave viewers a look into her relationship with Humphries.

Kris Humphries (left) and Kardashian (right) on their wedding day.

Their wedding was broadcast into the homes of people all over the US as "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event."

The event reportedly brought in $18 million in licensing fees, endorsement deals, and broadcast deals for Kardashian.

But 72 days later, they were divorced.

Kardashian tried her hand at singing. Ethan Miller/Getty

In 2011, Kardashian debuted a music video at the TAO nightclub New Year's party for her song "Jam (Turn it Up)."

It was commercially released in March, according to Billboard . A New York Daily News headline following the song debut called Kardashian "the worst singer in the reality TV universe."

A portion of the proceeds reportedly went to St Judes Children's Research Hospital.

Khloé (left), Kim (center), and Kourtney Kardashian (right) on "Watch What Happens Live." "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"/Bravo TV/YouTube

She told Andy Cohen she gave herself a hard time about the decision to do a music video for a long time.

"I can't believe I did that," she said . But, she said she had fun.

Members of the Kardashian family pose on the red carpet. Jason Merritt/TERM/Staff/Getty Images

Also in 2011, the sisters released a clothing line with retailer Sears aptly dubbed Kardashian Kollection.

They came under fire with the line when they were accused of working with abusive employers to make their clothes, StyleCaster reported .

Kourtney (left), Kim (center), and Khloé Kardashian (right). Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty Images

In 2013, the brand was said to be "flopping big-time."

Sears dropped prices to less than $10, according to StyleCaster . The brand officially folded in 2015.

Kardashian's Gold fragrance. Amazon

But of course, that wasn't the only thing Kardashian had going on at the time.

In April 2011, she launched Gold, her second fragrance, according to Cosmopolitan .

Kardashian (right) and Caitlyn Jenner (left) on the day she married Humphries. E! Entertainment/YouTube

And her third fragrance, "Kim Kardashian Love," was released for her wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011.

There were only 979 bottles sold, according to Cosmopolitan — 1,000 were made, but 20 were reserved for her bridal party and one for herself on her wedding day.

Kardashian's True Reflection fragrance. Amazon

In the summer of 2012, Kardashian launched her fourth fragrance, "True Reflection."

The launch party in Hollywood benefited Dress for Success, a charity organization, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Kim (left), Kourtney (center), and Khloé Kardashian (right). Katy Winn/Getty Images

In November 2012, Kardashian and her sisters launched Khroma Beauty — a full range of cosmetics products.

The name was changed to Kardashian Beauty after another established makeup company called Kroma Beauty took the sisters and their lawyers to court. This came after Khroma was threatened with a different lawsuit from LA-based company Chroma Beauty, according to Teen Vogue .

Kardashian beauty products. Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images

The line didn't last, and a former employee of the family said the real problem was likely the lack of involvement.

While Kim Kardashian and her half-sister Kylie Jenner are now heavily involved in their beauty brands, Khroma was a licensing deal, according to Fashionista .

Kardashian's mobile game. Glu Mobile

In 2014, Kardashian released her iPhone and Android game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood."

Just in the first five days, the game grossed $1.6 million, according to The New York Times .

As of August 2018, the game was bringing in around $8 million in a quarter for the Glu Mobile company, according to Variety .

The Paper magazine cover that broke the internet. Paper Magazine

Kardashian covered Paper Magazine in November 2014.

She posed naked for a cover story called "Break the Internet: Kim Kardashian." While the story didn't literally break the internet , Kardashian did end up winning the first-ever Webby award named after the achievement: The Break The Internet Award.

Kardashian published a book of selfies. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In 2015, Kardashian published a book titled "Selfish."

It was a small coffee table book filled with 448 pages of selfies she had taken between 2006 and 2014.

The book landed on The New York Times' best-seller list .

Some of the Kimojis offered. App Store

The launch of Kimojis for iOS in December 2015 was huge for Apple's App Store.

She told Rolling Stone that she'd only work with Kanye West-approved graphic designers to develop the emoji.

There was a lot of demand for the app. AP

On the day of the launch, Apple's App Store crashed.

Kardashian tweeted , "Apple, I'm so sorry I broke your App Store!!!"

Kardashian (left) and Kanye West (right). Getty

In May of that year, Kardashian tweeted about her new children's clothing line with Kanye West called TheKidsSupply.

She tweeted , "For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!"

According to Vogue , the entire first collection was inspired by Calabasas and included dresses, chokers, hats, sweatpants, and more. Later seasons included itty-bitty Yeezys, the luxury lifestyle sneakers developed by Kanye West and Adidas.

Kardashian made money from sponsored Instagram posts. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Also in 2015, Kardashian made $500,000 for one sponsored Instagram post about a morning sickness pill.

According to STAT , her initial post left out information on possible risks but was later corrected.

KKW Beauty products. kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian got back into the beauty business with KKW Beauty in 2017.

The first product was a $48 contour kit that sold out in minutes and racked up more than $13 million in sales, according to Fashionista .

Kardashian's next fragrance was popular. Presley Ann/Getty Images

She went on to produce more products for the line, including a fragrance that made $10 million in one day.

TMZ reported that customers had a choice between three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud, and Crystal Gardenia Citrus.

Kardashian's maternal grandmother, MJ, (left), Kim (center), and Kris Jenner (right). KKW Beauty

Her minimalist approach to the marketing process worked in her favor.

She didn't spend money on traditional advertising — instead, she turned to her devoted social media following.

And it worked. People bought her perfume without even smelling it first.

In June, Kardashian agreed to sell a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. (a publicly traded firm), which valued the company at $1 billion, according to Forbes . This reportedly bumped her net worth to $780 million — more than double her last-reported net worth of $370 million.

SKIMS launched with its new name in September 2019. Vanessa Beecroft

Kardashian also employed similar marketing tactics when she launched her shapewear line, SKIMS Solutionwear, in 2019.

The line was originally called Kimono . The name generated backlash as some audiences said it disrespected Japanese culture. Kardashian changed it to SKIMS around two months after the initial product announcement.

The line was available at Nordstrom. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In January 2020, she announced that the line would be sold at Nordstrom beginning in February.

The department store was the first traditional retail outlet to sell SKIMS .

Kardashian at a speaking engagement. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

For the past few years, Kardashian has also been speaking at and headlining conferences.

She's appeared at events like Glamour's Women of the Year Summit, Create & Cultivate (as pictured above), the #BlogHer16 Conference, Re/Code, and more.

Kardashian at Forbes Women's Summit. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kardashian had a hand in a wide variety of businesses and continues to build out her brands — both personal and professional.

Although, the line between the two brands is a bit smudged.

Kardashian decided to go after a career in law. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2019, Kardashian announced that she was studying for the 2022 bar exam.

"It's never too late to follow your dreams," she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson. NBC

Kardashian told Vogue that she was inspired to study law after she helped Alice Marie Johnson get released from prison in 2018.

Kardashian publicly championed Johnson's case and met with President Donald Trump in 2018 to seek clemency for Johnson, then a 62-year-old grandmother who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses.

Kim Kardashian leaves the West Wing after meetings at the White House in 2018. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Prison reform has been a cause that Kardashian continues to champion.

She even said that she'll sometimes take on sponsored Instagram posts — ones that she wouldn't have otherwise considered — in order to fund her efforts.

Kardashian speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference. Michael Cohen/Stringer/Getty Images

She spoke at The New York Times DealBook conference about how she uses paid social-media posts to support the cause.

At the conference, she said that if a paid post opportunity comes her way, even one that's "off-brand," she thinks: "'OK, well this can fund x amount of people behind bars, that can help free them with simple legal fees that they just can't afford ...'"

O.J. Simpson (left) and Robert Shapiro (right). POOL / Getty

She has reportedly been apprenticing at a San Francisco law firm.

Robert Shapiro — a lawyer who worked with Kardashian's father on the O.J. Simpson murder trials — told TMZ that he thinks she has skills that will help her as a lawyer.

Forbes reported that SKIMS sales helped push her net worth to $1 billion. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

In April 2021, Kardashian officially joined Forbes' World Billionaires list.

Forbes cites KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as "cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments" as sources of her wealth.

The reporting estimated that her majority share of SKIMS was worth "a conservative $225 million" as of 2020 — a number Forbes used to bump her net worth up to $1 billion from $780 in October 2020.

Forbes now estimates Kardashian's net worth to be $1.8 billion .

Kim Kardashian at the World Trade Center on June 21, 2022. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kardashian recently announced that she's starting a private equity firm, SKKY Partners.

On September 7, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kardashian is partnering with the former head of consumer, media, and retail at Carlyle Group, Jay Sammons. The firm will reportedly make investments in many sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and consumer-media and entertainment businesses.

Sammons told WSJ that Kris Jenner will also be a partner.