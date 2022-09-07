Forrest Run scheduled for Sept. 17

Rice Lake High School’s Future Business Leaders of America is hosting the 11th annual Forrest Run on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campus.

The race honors Forrest Olson, a Rice Lake High School graduate, who passed away from brain cancer in 2007. All of the proceeds will be donated to those in the community who have been affected by this illness or research institutions. A one-mile fun run/obstacle course for children 12 years old and younger starts at 9 a.m. The 5K run and walk for all ages starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be water stations and music throughout the guided course.

Additional beverages, food and a raffle will follow the race. To register, donate, and learn more, visit www.forrestrun.org and as Forrest always said remember to “Live for Today!”