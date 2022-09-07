Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case involving knife possession

Read full article on original website
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
Great-grandson jailed in Andover woman’s murder
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to remove the date that Weir appeared before a judge. BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The great-grandson of Maryln Valeta Harvey, 81, is out of the hospital and now in jail in connection to her murder. The Andover Police Department booked Tristan Paul Weir, 23, into jail last […]
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case. According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct. Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the […]
Kansas to pay $50K after wrongfully convicting Wichita man for having a folding knife
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
lawrencekstimes.com
Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse
WICHITA — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
lawrencekstimes.com
Mark McCormick: The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull
KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings. The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
St. Joseph woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Savannah G. Martin of St. Joseph, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Martin had a previous drug...
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
Police: Illegal gambling machines seized during Wichita arrests
Wichita Police, (WPD), made a discovery while arresting three suspects on suspicion of drug and theft crimes.
Court filings detail east Wichita fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newly-released court documents have given more detail about the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, who was killed in August. Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, were both charged by a judge with the following: One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony One […]
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
