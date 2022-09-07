ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meghan's Public Windsor Appearance Has Twitter In A Tizzy For A Very Unexpected Reason

Royal watchers were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of Windsor Castle on September 10. Harry and William have always held a special place in people's hearts since they were boys, but have been famously feuding for years. There are claims that Harry and William's feud started way earlier than most thought, and the war of words between King Charles and Princess Diana's sons has been heartbreaking for many. But despite tension on display, Meghan's public Windsor appearance has Twitter in a tizzy for a very unexpected reason.
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
King Charles May Have Included A Nod To Princess Diana In His First Address

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On September 9, 2022, King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a touching tribute. With the backdrop of Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing room behind him, he delivered his first speech as King as the world watched on, and stressed his utter loyalty to the United Kingdom, per CNN.
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Reaction To The Queen's Death

Four-year-old Prince Louis of Wales perhaps first won the affection of the world when his wild antics stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June of this year. Who could forget the young royal acting like, well, pretty much any other preschooler on planet Earth who has to dress up and sit still for a long period of time, with the tot alternatingly sulking and mugging for the cameras.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Meghan Markle's Public Hug With A Fan Has A Much Deeper Meaning Than Anyone Expected

Though Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has seemingly fallen out of favor with the U.K. public, she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were greeted with a surprising reaction from crowds on Saturday. The duo joined the newly appointed Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, outside of Windsor Castle. The famous foursome walked around the outskirts of the castle to read heartfelt messages left for the late Queen Elizabeth II following her heartbreaking death on September 8. They spoke with royal fans who were lined up behind barricades and stopped to receive gifts, flowers, and other mementos from the onlookers.
A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look

The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
The Way Princess Anne Honored The Queen Upon Seeing Her Coffin Arrive In Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Her death was confirmed after the palace shared that her doctors were "concerned" for her health. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said, according to BBC News. In the hours that followed, several of the queen's close family members, including her four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side.
Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive

All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion

The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
The Two Simple Words Prince Harry Used To Describe Windsor Castle After The Queen's Death

The Queen's death has left a gaping hole in many people's hearts. From Donald Trump to Elizabeth Hurley, and from President Joe Biden to Victoria Beckham, politicians and celebrities alike have shared how deeply the loss of the long-serving monarch affected them. Of course, even as the public grieves en masse, leaving flowers, candles and cards at the gates of Buckingham Palace, we can only imagine that the people who most feel the loss of Queen Elizabeth are members of the royal family.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

