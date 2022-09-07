ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

19-year-old faces charges in 2019 missing person case

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mazP5_0hliFgQs00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office filed two charges against a 19-year-old in an ongoing missing person investigation.

Shianna Jade Turner, of Walhalla, was arrested Friday for obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony.

We previously reported that Pamela Faith Roach, 27, of Oconee County, was reported missing on February 12, 2019. She was last seen on February 4, 2019, in the area of Coffee Road and Corey Road.

She has not been heard from since.

Investigators said, based on evidence, Turner withheld information and did not disclose or produce that information at the time she was asked by officials.

Deputies also charged Markus Walters, 51, with perjury based on giving false information into the investigation of Roach.

Turner remains in custody on a $40,000 bond. If released, she’s required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond.

Roach’s disappearance is still an ongoing investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
WESTMINSTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walhalla, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 1 injured in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday night that injured a pedestrian. Police said the crash happened on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road. Officers responded to the scene due to the significance of the pedestrian’s injuries. According to the police, the vehicle that fled was […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Perjury#Nexstar Media Inc
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wspa.com

Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dead following house fire in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators. The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy