19-year-old faces charges in 2019 missing person case

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office filed two charges against a 19-year-old in an ongoing missing person investigation.

Shianna Jade Turner, of Walhalla, was arrested Friday for obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony.

We previously reported that Pamela Faith Roach, 27, of Oconee County, was reported missing on February 12, 2019. She was last seen on February 4, 2019, in the area of Coffee Road and Corey Road.

She has not been heard from since.

Investigators said, based on evidence, Turner withheld information and did not disclose or produce that information at the time she was asked by officials.

Deputies also charged Markus Walters, 51, with perjury based on giving false information into the investigation of Roach.

Turner remains in custody on a $40,000 bond. If released, she’s required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond.

Roach’s disappearance is still an ongoing investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.