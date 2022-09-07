NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including what he was up to and what may come next. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s brief break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an article with NFL.com. According to Rapoport, during Brady’s 11-day break from the Bucs, he spent a lot of time with family on vacation. This was reportedly his first vacation with his wife in two decades, and there were no talks or thoughts of football involved.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO