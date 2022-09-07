Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
NFL insider reveals details of Tom Brady’s break from the Buccaneers
NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including what he was up to and what may come next. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s brief break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an article with NFL.com. According to Rapoport, during Brady’s 11-day break from the Bucs, he spent a lot of time with family on vacation. This was reportedly his first vacation with his wife in two decades, and there were no talks or thoughts of football involved.
Latest Lamar Jackson contract details reveal just how big of a bet he’s making on himself
Lamar Jackson is taking a massive bet on himself this season, and the latest details on his negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens reveal just how big. Everyone loves a story of someone betting on themselves and their abilities, but when it comes to Lamar Jackson, you have to be a little nervous about the magnitude of the bet he’s making on himself this season.
Commanders make ridiculous geography gaffe on Week 1 gear
The Washington Commanders’ inaugural season is officially underway. The hope is Carson Wentz and a rejuvenated offense, coupled with expected positive regression from the defense after a nightmarish 2021, will help Washington clinch just its second playoff berth since the 2015 season. By all accounts, things got off to...
LOOK: Tyrann Mathieu sports Falcons, Deion Sanders shirt before Week 1
To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans, Tyrann Mathieu sported Falcons colors with a Deion Sanders retro t-shirt for his Week 1 pregame warmups. New Orleans Saints fans are going to hate this one. Their big offseason defensive back signing, hometown favorite Tyrann Mathieu, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons shirt for Week 1 pregame warmups in Atlanta against the Falcons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Emotional MetLife crowd sings National Anthem on 9/11 anniversary at MetLife Stadium
The MetLife Stadium crowd just 11 miles away from Ground Zero sang the National Anthem on the anniversary of September 11th. The first Sunday of the NFL season kicks off on the anniversary of September 11th, 21 years after the days the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers were attacked in Manhattan.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Report: Ewers Likely Out 4-6 Weeks With Shoulder Sprain
The quarterback left Saturday’s game against Alabama after landing on his left arm during a play in the first quarter.
4 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson in 2023
With contract talks tabled until after the season now, where could Lamar Jackson end up in 2023?. Operating without an agent and staying away from offseason work for the first time in his career, it was an odd offseason for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s lined up to get a big contract, entering the 2022 season set to play on a $23 million fifth-year option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Packers latest injury news is huge for fantasy football owners
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful for the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s what that means:. Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers wide receiver room in training camp to some unfamiliar faces — which includes rookies Romoe Doubs and Christian Watson. One of the holdovers from last year was Allen Lazard, who is expected to play a big role for the Pack this year.
Cardinals magic number, explained: St. Louis closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)
The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on a playoff spot, as the Milwaukee Brewers fade in the NL Wild Card chase. But just when should we expect the Cards to clinch?. A magical Cardinals season is expected to end in the postseason appearance — and hopefully in World Series glory if baseball fans in St. Louis have their way. Trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana have improved what looked to be a major weakness in the rotation, and Jack Flaherty just returned from injury.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0