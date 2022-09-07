ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL insider reveals details of Tom Brady’s break from the Buccaneers

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including what he was up to and what may come next. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed details of Tom Brady’s brief break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an article with NFL.com. According to Rapoport, during Brady’s 11-day break from the Bucs, he spent a lot of time with family on vacation. This was reportedly his first vacation with his wife in two decades, and there were no talks or thoughts of football involved.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Commanders make ridiculous geography gaffe on Week 1 gear

The Washington Commanders’ inaugural season is officially underway. The hope is Carson Wentz and a rejuvenated offense, coupled with expected positive regression from the defense after a nightmarish 2021, will help Washington clinch just its second playoff berth since the 2015 season. By all accounts, things got off to...
NFL
FanSided

LOOK: Tyrann Mathieu sports Falcons, Deion Sanders shirt before Week 1

To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans, Tyrann Mathieu sported Falcons colors with a Deion Sanders retro t-shirt for his Week 1 pregame warmups. New Orleans Saints fans are going to hate this one. Their big offseason defensive back signing, hometown favorite Tyrann Mathieu, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons shirt for Week 1 pregame warmups in Atlanta against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

4 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson in 2023

With contract talks tabled until after the season now, where could Lamar Jackson end up in 2023?. Operating without an agent and staying away from offseason work for the first time in his career, it was an odd offseason for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s lined up to get a big contract, entering the 2022 season set to play on a $23 million fifth-year option.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Packers latest injury news is huge for fantasy football owners

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful for the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s what that means:. Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers wide receiver room in training camp to some unfamiliar faces — which includes rookies Romoe Doubs and Christian Watson. One of the holdovers from last year was Allen Lazard, who is expected to play a big role for the Pack this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cardinals magic number, explained: St. Louis closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)

The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on a playoff spot, as the Milwaukee Brewers fade in the NL Wild Card chase. But just when should we expect the Cards to clinch?. A magical Cardinals season is expected to end in the postseason appearance — and hopefully in World Series glory if baseball fans in St. Louis have their way. Trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana have improved what looked to be a major weakness in the rotation, and Jack Flaherty just returned from injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

