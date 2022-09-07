4 arrested, 2 men found with guns at MS Coast high school football game, police say

Four people were arrested at the Friday night Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game at Gautier High School.

Jordan Irving, 20, and Joshua Hudson, 19, were both arrested on charges of possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a press release from Gautier police.

The two men, both from Gautier, are being held at Jackson County Adult jail.

Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pé set a $100,000 bond for Hudson. Irving will get no bond, as he is currently out on bond related to a shooting in Moss Point.

Zacionne Payne, 19, from Gautier and Tatyana McCullar, 18, from Biloxi were both arrested on a disorderly conduct charge while at the game, police said.

Following these incidents and shots fired at a game in a neighboring city, Gautier Police Department said additional plain-clothes officers would attend games in the future.