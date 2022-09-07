ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Passion and ‘Fury’ Marked a Wild WWE Press Conference

By Scott 'Future' Felstead
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15r6Xt_0hliFC9C00

WWE made history on Saturday night as 62,000 pro wrestling fans packed the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for “Clash at the Castle.” This was the company’s first stadium show in Europe since SummerSlam 92 (from London’s Wembley Stadium) and delivered plenty of memorable moments for sure, but the official press conference that followed created plenty of headlines in its own right. Thankfully, Muscle & Fitness were in prime position as WWE champ Roman Reigns demanded acknowledgment, boxing champ Tyson Fury looked to step back in the ring, and three of the nights biggest winners told M&F what it takes to be the best at what they do.

Roman Reigns Demands Acknowledgement

To the complete and utter shock of most in attendance, Roman Reign’s maintained his hold on the WWE title picture when he pinned Scotland’s Drew McIntyre with the help of some outside assistance from the “The Tribal Chief’s” cousin, Solo Sikoa. Reigns, who is the longest tenured WWE Universal Champion of all time, and the Undisputed Champion to boot, may have left Cardiff with his 2 belts, but his pride took a major hit when the crowd turned on him, offering up soccer style chants like “who are ya?”

Speaking at the official post show press conference, Reigns was still visibly upset to have been rejected by the pro McIntyre crowd, and demanded that The Daily Mail’s reporter, Alex McCarthy give him his flowers. “I think I’d rather you do, what they wouldn’t do,” said Reigns, standing up to make his point. “Acknowledge me,” he demanded. Then, when McCarthy acknowledged the WWE champ, he turned around and exited the press conference, leaving the media to laugh nervously, while the journalist looked relieved not to have been superman punched.

Tyson Fury Talks Ring Return

During the main event clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the WBC heavyweight boxing champion appeared at ringside, and at one point knocked out Austin Theory as he attempted to cash in his “Money in the Bank” briefcase. After McIntyre took the loss in the show’s main event, Fury stepped into the ring to cheer the Scottish Warrior up with a familiar rendition of American Pie. Fury then accompanied McIntyre to the post show press conference, already viewed by more than 1 million people across WWE’s social media platforms, where the boxer spoke of a love for WWE and a desire to wrestle there again. The “Gypsy King” also answered a question from Esquire’s William Mullally, confirming that he does intend to put the gloves on at least one more time.

“Usyk was calling me out after his last fight with Joshua, I’ve replied, I said let’s do the fight this year, wherever they want to do it,” said Fury. “I’ve been waiting for offers from countries to come forward, and all of a sudden Oleksander Usyk has stated he doesn’t want to fight anymore. He wants to fight next year, not this year, so I’m not going to wait around for anybody. I’m going to be announcing a fight next week.” If his recent tweets are anything to go by, Fury is hoping to tempt former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua back into the limelight.

WWE Superstars Speak of their Passion

Of course, drama is par for the course in the WWE Universe. You don’t get to hang for very long in the wild world of pro wrestling without holding a sincere passion to be the best. Not only did wrestlers like Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Liv Morgan pick up wins in their respective matches at Clash at the Castle, but they also immersed themselves in Cardiff days before bell time. From autograph signings to parties organised by sponsors, all the way through to charity and community work, the gang hardly took a breath before thrilling the United Kingdom. I wanted to ask how they manage to perform at such a high level while dealing with so many outside demands, and offered up my respect after watching the most spectacular WWE show in Europe for 30 years.

“Well thank you very much for that, first of all,” said Seth Rollins. “But second of all, it’s our privilege. You know, putting in the work is our privilege, to be able to get the opportunity to come out here and to perform in front of sixty-plus-thousand people, tonight and every single week across the entire country and the globe when we go on tours and stuff like that. It’s honestly our privilege to be WWE Superstars, so the work is part of the process and you know, we can talk about how hard it is or how difficult it is and all that stuff but at the end of the day dude, we’re up here living our dreams man. This is our dream. We’ve loved this for years, most of us for our whole lives, so the fact that we get to go out there and perform, we get to do these charity events, and inspire people to chase their dreams the same way we were able to chase ours, I mean it’s hard work but there’s not a second that’s not absolutely worth every bit of it.”

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, who defeated Shayna Baszler at the Clash, shared Rollin’s sentiment. “I feel like this business is something that you wouldn’t be able to do unless you absolutely loved it with every single fiber of your being,” she said. “And, when you love what you do, it doesn’t necessarily feel like work, you know?”

WWE’s Intercontinental Champion, Gunther pinned Sheamus after a brutally physical contest on Saturday night. While undoubtedly feeling the effects of an intense contest, he concurred. “I agree with both,” said the big Austrian. “I think (Liv’s) point especially makes sense. I don’t know anyone that’s stayed in the business for a long time that didn’t really have a deep passion for it because if you don’t have that, then it’s not for you.”

You can watch the entire post WWE Clash at the Castle press conference by clicking here!

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever

He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Drew Mcintyre
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’

Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Wwe Title#Combat#The Principality Stadium#Muscle Fitness#Roman Reign#Wwe Universal Champion#The Undisputed Champion#The Daily Mail
PWMania

Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
WWE
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future

Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks

Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone, Backstage News on Plans for Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently celebrating a major milestone. He has not been pinned in over 1,000 days. Reigns’ most recent pinfall loss came to Happy Baron Corbin in the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE TLC on December 15, 2019, and even that loss came after interference from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. Since then, he has not suffered a clean loss by pinfall or submission.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown

In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star

He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
WWE
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

3K+
Followers
772
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy