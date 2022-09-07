Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has reportedly made decision about his playing future
Tom Brady briefly retired this offseason before deciding he is not ready to walk away from the NFL, but it sounds as though the end is near for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Sources with knowledge of Brady’s thinking told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Report: 49ers’ rival had plans to sign Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers secured a reliable backup quarterback when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a restructured contract. They also kept the veteran away from a division rival. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams were planning to sign Garoppolo had the Niners released him. The two sides...
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Report: Lamar Jackson turned down massive offer from Ravens
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to agree on a contract extension prior to the season, and we now know a bit more about the offer that the former MVP turned down. The Ravens offered Jackson a six-year deal worth around $250 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Injury details on Quinn Ewers revealed pre-MRI
Just how bad is the injury Quinn Ewers suffered on Saturday against Alabama? We don’t know yet, but the initial prognosis seems like it could have been worse. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media after his Longhorns lost 20-19 to the Crimson Tide. He addressed the status of Ewers, who suffered an injury late in the first quarter.
Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame
The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Radio host starts new Deion Sanders rumor
It seems like only a matter of time before Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State to become the head coach at an FBS school, but the Hall of Famer is going to wait for the right offer. One local radio host seems to think that offer could come from Georgia Tech.
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
Pete Carroll has interesting pick for the ‘perfect’ quarterback
When debating the “perfect quarterback,” many will settle on the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or even Russell Wilson. Older fans may argue Joe Montana, Steve Young or Dan Marino. But not Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. When asked on Friday how he would build the...
Old Jalen Ramsey quote goes viral after Josh Allen, Bills roast him
The Buffalo Bills showed the world on Thursday night why they are the favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, and no one came out of the game looking worse than Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was absolutely cooked during the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to...
Patriots’ Week 1 offensive play-caller reportedly revealed
There has been a lot of talk over the past several months about who will call plays for the New England Patriots in the post-Josh McDaniels era, and we now know who is getting the first shot at the job. Matt Patricia will be the offensive play-caller for the Patriots...
Rams sign head coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead to extensions
The Los Angeles Rams have made big commitments to two of the most important members of their franchise. Ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Rams announced that they have signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions. Both are now tied to the team through the 2026 season.
Panthers fans can now relax about Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers fans received a scare this week about Christian McCaffrey, but now they can breathe a little easier. McCaffrey was placed on the injury report on Thursday after getting his shin cut with a cleat. McCaffrey’s placement on the injury report late in the week struck fear in the hearts of Panthers fans, not to mention fantasy football managers who drafted the Carolina running back.
Baker Mayfield takes jab at Browns
Baker Mayfield demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Browns and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. In Week 1, the teams will meet with Carolina hosting Cleveland. Mayfield is ready to face his former team, and he is motivated to beat them. He still seems bothered...
Rams dealt with 1 embarrassing problem during season opener
The Los Angeles Rams were beaten soundly by the visiting Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Though the 31-10 final score certainly was somewhat embarrassing for the Rams, there was one other issue that they shouldn’t be proud of. The Rams’ offense had to use a silent snap count despite...
Rams have a big problem to fix in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams may be defending Super Bowl champions, but their 2022 season has gotten off to a very rough start. Sean McVay’s club fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, on Thursday night and the game wasn’t even that close. Buffalo’s defense dominated from the jump, recording 19 pressures, two sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions of Matthew Stafford.
Nick Saban reveals his stance on College Football Playoff expansion
Alabama coach Nick Saban usually does not weigh in on issues around college football unless he feels particularly strongly about them. However, he ha opened up about how he feels about the upcoming College Football Playoff expansion. In an upcoming interview with Bob Costas for HBO’s “Back on the Record”...
