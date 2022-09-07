ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers’ rival had plans to sign Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers secured a reliable backup quarterback when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a restructured contract. They also kept the veteran away from a division rival. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams were planning to sign Garoppolo had the Niners released him. The two sides...
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Injury details on Quinn Ewers revealed pre-MRI

Just how bad is the injury Quinn Ewers suffered on Saturday against Alabama? We don’t know yet, but the initial prognosis seems like it could have been worse. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media after his Longhorns lost 20-19 to the Crimson Tide. He addressed the status of Ewers, who suffered an injury late in the first quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame

The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rams sign head coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead to extensions

The Los Angeles Rams have made big commitments to two of the most important members of their franchise. Ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Rams announced that they have signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions. Both are now tied to the team through the 2026 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers fans can now relax about Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers fans received a scare this week about Christian McCaffrey, but now they can breathe a little easier. McCaffrey was placed on the injury report on Thursday after getting his shin cut with a cleat. McCaffrey’s placement on the injury report late in the week struck fear in the hearts of Panthers fans, not to mention fantasy football managers who drafted the Carolina running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield takes jab at Browns

Baker Mayfield demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Browns and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. In Week 1, the teams will meet with Carolina hosting Cleveland. Mayfield is ready to face his former team, and he is motivated to beat them. He still seems bothered...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Rams have a big problem to fix in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams may be defending Super Bowl champions, but their 2022 season has gotten off to a very rough start. Sean McVay’s club fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, on Thursday night and the game wasn’t even that close. Buffalo’s defense dominated from the jump, recording 19 pressures, two sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions of Matthew Stafford.
Larry Brown Sports

