Wen Shan Chang, an investor based in Monrovia, is the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, The Real Deal has learned. Riderwood USA, an entity managed by Chang, bought the 1.5-million-square-foot property at 400 South Baldwin Avenue for $538 million last month, according to public property records filed with L.A. County. Chang could not be reached for comment.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO