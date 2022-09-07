Read full article on original website
Streamline Moderne apartment house coming to Leimert Park
A local developer will soon replace a medical office building with a five-story apartment building with Streamline Moderne touches in Leimert Park. Brasa Capital Management, based in Century City, is poised to break ground on the mixed-use, 56-unit complex at 3450 West 43rd Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A two-story medical office building will be demolished.
Lazer Properties plans 50 unit apartments in Silver Lake
Century City-based Lazer Properties wants to build a 50-unit apartment project in Silver Lake with the name Hyperion Residence. The six-story building would be constructed over three separate lots on Hyperion Avenue. Lazer plans to work with Kevin Tsai Architecture to construct the apartment building on parcels located at 825...
Wen Shan Chang is buyer of Westfield Santa Anita
Wen Shan Chang, an investor based in Monrovia, is the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, The Real Deal has learned. Riderwood USA, an entity managed by Chang, bought the 1.5-million-square-foot property at 400 South Baldwin Avenue for $538 million last month, according to public property records filed with L.A. County. Chang could not be reached for comment.
