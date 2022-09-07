LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...

NILES, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO