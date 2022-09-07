Read full article on original website
Pearl Cutright, Sharon, Pennsylvania
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Dario Giovanni Papi, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dario Giovanni Papi, 89, of Oaktree Road in Neshannock Township, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. He was born on November 6, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Attilio and Adele (Avaltroni) Papi. Mr. Papi...
Bertha Mae Siverling, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked...
Raymond C. Horner, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond C. Horner, 89, of Farrell, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in his home. Mr. Horner was born December 29, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Susan (Ballas) Horner. A lifelong area...
Virginia Spon, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Spon, 74, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Marian R. Vadala, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian R. Vadala, 73, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, in The Grove at New Wilmington. Mrs. Vadala was born September 23, 1948, in New Castle, a daughter of John and Margaret (Lenhart) Lazor. A 1967 graduate of Farrell High School,...
Marna Rae Apisa, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marna Rae Apisa, 83, of Mineral Ridge passed away Saturday evening, September 10, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Marna was born October 26, 1938, in Warren the daughter of Frank S. and Ione (Morris) Ludwick. She was a 1956 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Catherine Ann Towsley, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.
Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, 61, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. Butch was born August 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Norman W. and DoraJeanne (Paranzine) Gollan. He worked 12 years in floral delivery for Edward’s Florist Shops....
Michael Joseph West, Deerfield, Ohio
DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph West was 38 years old when he passed away in Akron, Ohio on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Michael was born at Robison Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio on September 29, 1983. Michael was a funny, caring and loving person. He loved his family...
Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh. Mack was a 1947...
Mitch Edward Ziegler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitch Edward Ziegler, 65, of 3000 Burton Street, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following an extended illness. He was born July 2, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and...
Richard B. Halko, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...
James Earl Faison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Faison, 32, of 1769 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., while visiting Charleston, West Virginia of natural causes. He was born December 21, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Earl Campbell and...
David W. Kaster, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Kaster, 75, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with the love of his family by his side. David was born April 9, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David C. Kaster and Margaret Irene Webb Kaster...
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 195, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr. Roy was a 1972 graduate of...
Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
