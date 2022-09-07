Read full article on original website
DuWayne Dhein
DuWayne A. Dhein, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his sleep at his. He was born November 16, 1958, in Sheboygan to Ralph and LuEllen (Gosse) Dhein. DuWayne. graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1977. He was proud of achieving the...
Eldon Priebe
Eldon E. “Butch” Priebe, 79, of, Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Nicholas. Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born October 29, 1942, in Appleton to the late Eldred and Leola. (Schaefer) Priebe. Eldon graduated from Hilbert High School with the Class of 1960. On...
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
Fentanyl Test Strip Use Is Encouraged
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health...
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) – Darrell Brooks Jr., accused of ramming his car into a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, withdrew his insanity plea during a court appearance on Friday. Brooks is charged with killing 6 people and injuring dozens of others. He faces a total of...
