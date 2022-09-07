ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Quebec#Food Drink#British#Canadians#Tim Hortons London Fog
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s

McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Queen kept cereal in Tupperware, security breach showed

It was one of the most telling insights into royal life – but the Queen was not amused.When an undercover reporter breached security to get a job as a footman at Buckingham Palace, aides were aghast that it happened right under their noses.Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Parry, who worked at the Queen’s official residence in the run-up to US president George Bush’s state visit in 2003, revealed that in one respect, at least, the Queen lived like many of her subjects.She used plastic containers for her breakfast cereals.A woman of great wealth, surrounded by priceless works of art and antique...
U.K.
Tyla

Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cambridge University student, 18, who was allergic to dairy products died on Spanish holiday after going into anaphylactic shock from drinking milk-containing Pina Colada cocktail

A talented teenager who had just won himself a place at Cambridge University died after taking a sip of a Pina Colada while on holiday in the Costa del Sol, an inquest heard. Shiv Mistry, 18, who was allergic to dairy products, was with friends at a bar in Fuengirola, Spain, when he was offered a sip of the cocktail.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy