14th Annual 50|50 Show Opens Sept 9th. Sanchez Art Center is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of year... the Annual 50|50 Show, Sept 9-Oct 9. Participating California artists create 50 small artworks within a time span of 50 days, an artistic journey requiring daring, creativity, and perseverance to undertake. The result of the 50+ artists accomplishment is a dazzling array of original art, that along with the affordability of the small (6" x 6") artworks, makes the 50|50 Show, now in its 14th year, the most highly anticipated exhibition at Sanchez Art Center that has grown in acclaim throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO