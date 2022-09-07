Read full article on original website
14th Annual 50|50 Show
14th Annual 50|50 Show Opens Sept 9th. Sanchez Art Center is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of year... the Annual 50|50 Show, Sept 9-Oct 9. Participating California artists create 50 small artworks within a time span of 50 days, an artistic journey requiring daring, creativity, and perseverance to undertake. The result of the 50+ artists accomplishment is a dazzling array of original art, that along with the affordability of the small (6" x 6") artworks, makes the 50|50 Show, now in its 14th year, the most highly anticipated exhibition at Sanchez Art Center that has grown in acclaim throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.
