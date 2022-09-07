ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette

Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!. Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. “This is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer

It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Lafayette Council#Lus
KPEL 96.5

Youngsville Dental Clinic Offering Free Dental Work This Weekend

From KATC - Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 337-857-3750 for more information. Have you let your cleanings and dental health get behind since the pandemic hit?. Or, maybe the high price of everything has gotten the best of your budget. You're not alone,...
KPEL 96.5

So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KPEL 96.5

Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne

A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man. The Rayne Police Department responded at 10:57 pm to multiple calls in regards to a shooting incident at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street. Once on scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 56-year-old Willie Robinson, Jr.
RAYNE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start

It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Overnight in Duson: Female Dies While Seeking Help After Crash

A crash overnight turned deadly when the driver-turned-pedestrian was hit by a truck. According to a press release from Duson Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when a truck being driven by the female went off the left side of the road, which left her truck unable to run properly. This happened in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension Road in Duson.
DUSON, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy