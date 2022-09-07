Read full article on original website
Related
Councils Strike Guillory’s Proposed Quarter Million In Pay Raises From Budget
More than a quarter of a million in proposed pay raises for some Lafayette Consolidated Government employees was removed from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's budget in Thursday night's council meetings. The amended 2022-23 budget was passed 5-0 by the parish council and 4-1 by the city council. The lone city council...
Lafayette City Council Votes To Hire Auditor, Guillory Responds
The Lafayette City Council is moving forward with a plan to hire an independent auditor after voting on the measure at a Tuesday afternoon council meeting. The auditor will investigate multiple bids and projects that have come under scrutiny at council meetings and in press reports. Guillory released a statement...
Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette
Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!. Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. “This is...
Vermilion River Bridge to Close Sunday + Johnston Street Lane Closures Coming Up
Construction work continues as one-time projects, daily projects, and complete projects are happening across Lafayette. Vermilion River Bridge over Ambassador Caffery to Close on Sunday. If your Sunday commute takes you to the Vermilion River Bridge on Ambassador Caffery then you will need to find another route to get to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan. Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngsville Dental Clinic Offering Free Dental Work This Weekend
From KATC - Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 337-857-3750 for more information. Have you let your cleanings and dental health get behind since the pandemic hit?. Or, maybe the high price of everything has gotten the best of your budget. You're not alone,...
Lafayette Cancer Survivor Wants Stolen Sentimental Ring Returned
A cancer survivor in Lafayette is asking for the return of a sentimental ring that was stolen from her. According to her social media post, Morgan Rees was awoken this morning by the Lafayette City Police with some bad news: her car had been burglarized. Rees states, in her post,...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler. On Friday, (Sep. 2) around 4:30 p.m. police say they located a man driving a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue near Florida Boulevard. The man was holding a small child with him on the ATV and police say neither was wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." The Chef Robert Irvine-hosted show will be filming over the next two weeks at a couple of different Baton Rouge restaurants. The first restaurant they'll be helping rescue will be Pimanyoli's located at...
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Needs Help in Locating 14-Year-Old Runaway
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in located a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Ethan Zapata was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his residence located in the 2200 block of Jefferson Terrace Blvd in Iberia Parish. Ethan is 5 feet...
Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne
A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man. The Rayne Police Department responded at 10:57 pm to multiple calls in regards to a shooting incident at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street. Once on scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 56-year-old Willie Robinson, Jr.
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU
BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start
It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
Overnight in Duson: Female Dies While Seeking Help After Crash
A crash overnight turned deadly when the driver-turned-pedestrian was hit by a truck. According to a press release from Duson Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when a truck being driven by the female went off the left side of the road, which left her truck unable to run properly. This happened in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension Road in Duson.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0