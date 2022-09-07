Read full article on original website
Related
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Twitter Users Lambast U.K. Network Sky For Cutting John Oliver’s Jokes About Queen Elizabeth
U.K. viewers have taken to Twitter to lambast Comcast-owned network Sky for apparently cutting two jokes related to Queen Elizabeth II in the local broadcast of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” In HBO’s broadcast, which aired on Sunday night in the U.S., Oliver opens with a joke about the President of Chile before saying: “But obviously, we need to start with the U.K., which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes,” which is followed by laughter. Oliver continues: “It is a big moment which for some reason absolutely everyone felt that they had...
An internal report explains why Instagram is struggling to keep up with TikTok
In internal documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Instagram outlines Reels' failure to keep up with rival TikTok.
Business Insider
My dad used a quirky supermarket game to teach me to shop wisely, and to this day his lessons save me over $1,000 a year on food
While my mom was in the hospital, my dad took over the grocery shopping. He taught my brother and me to shop carefully by playing a game where we raced through the aisles. We'd grab anything we wanted, then sort through it to see what was really worth buying. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
The Queen owned swans, dolphins, whales, and sturgeons. Here's who inherits them now.
King Charles III will inherit thousands of swans, dolphins, whales, and sturgeon belonging to the Crown. The reigning monarch was given symbolic ownership of these species in the 12th century to protect from poachers. The royal family oversees the annual "Swan Upping" event, a census of the swan population on...
Comments / 0