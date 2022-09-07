Maryland Cop Killer Confesses To 51-Year-Old Cold Case

Captain Hall was murdered in October of 1971 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A case that has been cold for over half a century has been solved after a killer admitted to the murder of a Maryland officer, authorities say.

Authorities have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, after he admitted his involvement in the murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971, according to Montgomery County police.

Hall was found critically injured on the night of Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971, after a witness reported seeing a man lying face down in the southeast parking lot of the Manor Country Club in the 14900 block of Carrolton Road in Rockville.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Hall suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died three days later on Oct. 26, 1971.

Detectives believe that Hall was targeted after interrupting a residential burglary.

For 50 years, his murder case went cold, that is until a fresh set of eyes decided to dust off his file and take another look in October of 2021.

After nearly a year of a close review of the case, investigators narrowed in on one person.

That person? Larry David Becker.

Becker (Smith) was interviewed in 1973, but never labeled as a suspect.

Detectives discovered that around 1975 Becker began going by the last name of "Smith". Investigators also found out that Becker had been living in Little Falls, New York for over 45 years by 2022.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Det. K. Leggett and Cpl. L. Killen interviewed Smith in New York, where he admitted to the crime that happened nearly a lifetime ago.

That same day, detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant, arresting and charging Smith with Hall's murder.

Smith has waived his extradition and is expected to return to Maryland by the end of the week.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Larry David Smith’s involvement in this homicide, to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

To date, Deputy Sheriff Hall’s case is the oldest cold case solved by the department.

