ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin falls below critical $19,000 mark as September woes pile up

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewxZA_0hliD5yw00

Bitcoin’s brief summer rally is over, with the crypto falling back below the $19,000 support level on Wednesday.

Bitcoin fell as low as $18,500 late Tuesday as the original cryptocurrency confronted a series of headwinds that have driven it to its lowest price in nearly two years.

The currency recovered slightly on Wednesday morning but remained below $19,000, an important psychological support level that has held since the lows of mid-June when the implosion of TerraUSD touched off a broader meltdown in the crypto markets.

The absolute price drop in Bitcoin tells only part of the story: It has also been steadily decoupling from other crypto assets. This past week its share of the overall cryptocurrency market, also known as Bitcoin Dominance, retreated below 40%—a level not seen since the first half of 2018.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s biggest rival, Ethereum—whose native token is ETH—has been trading near historic highs to BTC.

A number of other factors have been bearish for crypto and Bitcoin in particular of late. These include macroeconomic forces, particularly remarks by Jay Powell at Jackson Hole last week, in which the Federal Reserve chair resolved to maintain a course of interest hike rates to quell inflation. This has lifted sentiment in the dollar, which has appreciated against all other fiat currencies, like the euro, as well as their digital rivals.

Meanwhile, there has been negative news specifically pertaining to Bitcoin, including fears that the distribution of coins from the bankrupt Mt. Gox exchange could introduce a new glut in the market.

Then there is MicroStrategy, a so-called Bitcoin whale, which has been halting purchases in recent months as its founder, Michael Saylor, faces allegations of tax fraud, sparking fears the company could turn from a net buyer to a net seller.

Bitcoin miners, who provide the heavy computing power to run the network, are also struggling as soaring electricity prices eat into their profits—pressuring some of them to sell what they mine.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eth#Btc#Jackson Hole#Federal Reserve#Includi
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

209K+
Followers
9K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy