Coca-Cola discontinues Honest Tea: The 'just a tad sweet' products to disappear after this year

It's official: The not-so-sweet end to Honest Tea is near.

Coca-Cola announced its decision to discontinue the organic tea brand on May 23. The company will sell Honest Tea through end of the year, Coca-Cola confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday. After that, consumers can expect the bottles to disappear from store shelves.

"It was a gut punch," Honest Tea co-founder Seth Goldman told USA TODAY on Wednesday, noting that Coca-Cola called him before the announcement. "(My family and I) obviously put a tremendous amount ... into building the brand, but so did thousands of people – employees, distributors and not to mention all the devoted customers."

In a statement sent to USA TODAY Wednesday afternoon, Coca-Cola confirmed that it "made the difficult decision" to phase out Honest Tea products by the end of the year – based on the company's strategy of "challenging itself to think differently about how our brands help accelerate our business transformation, reflect consumer choice and grow as a company."

The statement added that the Honest Kids juices will remain on sale but that the company is otherwise focusing on its Gold Peak and Peace Tea products for Coca-Cola to prioritize "fewer, scalable brands."

Goldman and Barry Nalebuff founded Honest Tea in 1998 out of Bethesda, Maryland. In 2011, the brand was sold to Coca-Cola. Goldman served as "TeaEO" of Honest Tea through 2015 and stayed closely involved with the brand through 2019. He then shifted to launch his new food company, Eat the Change , with chef Spike Mendelsohn.

Honest Tea founder introduces new brand: Just Ice Tea

While the almost 24 years of Honest Tea may be coming to an end, Goldman says, the brand's mission will live on in his next tea venture: Just Ice Tea, which comes from much of the same team that was behind Honest Tea.

Eat the Change decided to start Just Ice Tea on June 6, two weeks after Coca-Cola said it would discontinue Honest Tea. The first bottle of Just Ice Tea was sold Tuesday at a PLNT Burger in New York City, Goldman said, ahead of the brand's official launch Sept. 20.

"We expect to be able to go in and capture a great deal of (Honest Tea's old) shelf space. ... That was one of the reasons we wanted to move so quickly," Goldman said, who adds that his team is already receiving demand from distributors nationwide.

He added that Honest Tea's key values – notably creating Fair Trade, organic and "just a tad sweet" products – will "deepen" with Just Ice Tea. Goldman said every ingredient in the new brand will be Fair Trade-certified, for example.

The name "Just Ice Tea" also sounds like "justice," Goldman notes – following the "honesty"-inspired Honest Tea.

"Just Ice Tea is really picking up where Honest Tea left off. ... It's tripling down on what we what we stood for," Goldman said.

