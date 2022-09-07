ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Stanley, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanley, VA
WDBJ7.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on I-81, at northbound mile marker 169. 60-year-old Randall Lucabaugh, of Bunker Hill, WV, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Purdham Hill fire causes $30,000 in damage

STANLEY, Sept. 4 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department was called for a building fire Sunday morning at 11:20 a.m.at 272 Purdham Hill Road, east of Stanley. The building was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived, and the blaze was quickly spreading onto a nearby camper, pickup truck and a neighbor’s storage building.
STANLEY, VA
wmra.org

Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail

Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHSV

Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in looking for a man who was last seen in the Luray area. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Dee Bradford is 5′11 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including “Ace and Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday

The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats

Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy