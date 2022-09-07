Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
wfirnews.com
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
WHSV
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
WDBJ7.com
pagevalleynews.com
Purdham Hill fire causes $30,000 in damage
STANLEY, Sept. 4 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department was called for a building fire Sunday morning at 11:20 a.m.at 272 Purdham Hill Road, east of Stanley. The building was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived, and the blaze was quickly spreading onto a nearby camper, pickup truck and a neighbor’s storage building.
wmra.org
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail
Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
cbs19news
wfxrtv.com
fox5dc.com
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in looking for a man who was last seen in the Luray area. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Dee Bradford is 5′11 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including “Ace and Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
rewind1051.com
Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday
The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
WTOP
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats
Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
cbs19news
UPDATE: I-64 scenic overlook reopens after tractor trailer overturned in parking area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Interstate 64 over Afton Mountain will see a lot of activity near mile marker 104 in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports an overturned tractor trailer has closed the scenic overlook where the VDOT Workers Memorial is located. The tractor...
