How vividly can you recall your first kiss? It is usually full of awkward moments, giggles, rushing in your ears, and your stomach in knots hoping the other person likes you as much as you like them. For most of us, that first kiss with someone we are falling in love with is a joyful triumph and usually doesn’t end in disaster. For those of us who identify within the LGBTQ+ community, there is always a level of shame, guilt, and even danger that can be associated with such a proclamation of intention. We are not always safe to publicly express who we love. This is the crux of the poignant and gripping play, “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son. In the current production at Vagabond Players, the ensemble has created an intimate, tender, heartfelt, and comedic rendition of a relevant piece of theatre that speaks to radical love and acceptance of who we truly are.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO